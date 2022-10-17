Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
Taylor Swift previously said the upcoming track "Lavender Haze" is partially inspired by "my relationship for six years" Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Just days before the release of her upcoming 10th studio album Midnights, the "Willow" singer and her actor boyfriend were photographed on a walk in New York City. Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights with a recycled Ralph Lauren bag from 2010 as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned...
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
NME
Lana Del Rey has music and book manuscript stolen, asks fans to ignore leaks
Lana Del Rey has alerted fans that her car was targeted by thieves for a second time this year, except instead of stealing the car altogether, they stole a backpack full of tech containing several of her forthcoming projects. In a message shared to followers of her private Instagram (but...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry want to make a rom-com: 'It doesn't always have to be so serious'
Meghan Markle opened up about her return to Hollywood, revealing in a new interview she never thought she'd be back after leaving Suits in 2018 to go marry Prince Harry. "I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again," Markle explained to Variety. The Duke and Duchess of...
Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Poker Face' Premiere in Italy
Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot hit the red carpet in Rome over the weekend for the premiere of Crowe's new film Poker Face. On Sunday, the 58-year-old actor and Theriot appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their relationship went public in November 2020.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
Meghan Markle is opening up about Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, Variety unveiled its Power of Women cover featuring the Duchess of Sussex, 41. There, Meghan addressed the death of her grandmother-in-law for the first time. When asked what the grieving process had been like, the Archetypes host voiced her gratitude...
TODAY.com
Jessica Biel reveals she and Justin Timberlake renewed their vows
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
TODAY.com
George Clooney hits the red carpet with wife Amal and Julia Roberts
George Clooney looked like he was in paradise on the red carpet with co-star Julia Roberts and wife Amal Clooney. The three were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Oct. 17, where Clooney stopped to pose with the two women dressed in colorful, statement-making outfits.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
