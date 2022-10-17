ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release

Taylor Swift previously said the upcoming track "Lavender Haze" is partially inspired by "my relationship for six years" Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Just days before the release of her upcoming 10th studio album Midnights, the "Willow" singer and her actor boyfriend were photographed on a walk in New York City. Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights with a recycled Ralph Lauren bag from 2010 as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned...
People

James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'

In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Elle

Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later

During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
TODAY.com

Jessica Biel reveals she and Justin Timberlake renewed their vows

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
TODAY.com

George Clooney hits the red carpet with wife Amal and Julia Roberts

George Clooney looked like he was in paradise on the red carpet with co-star Julia Roberts and wife Amal Clooney. The three were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Oct. 17, where Clooney stopped to pose with the two women dressed in colorful, statement-making outfits.
