The World on a Plate: Regional Dining Trends in Asia
Prestige takes a deep dive into the dining trends developing in this region’s most vibrant culinary capitals. Find out what’s firing up the restaurant scenes in Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur, and prepare to have your appetite whetted. THAILAND. It’s no secret that Bangkok is a...
Bar Review: Art comes alive at Night Hawk, a new bar in Tanjong Pagar
Bar Review: Art comes alive at Night Hawk, a new bar in Tanjong Pagar. Inspired by one of the most famous artworks of 20th-century America, new bar Night Hawk offers an alternate reality to your usual drinking experience. You’re seated at the bar in a room with no windows, tucked...
Michelin Guide Set to Debut in Malaysia this December
The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023 will be unveiled for the first time this December. After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, The Michelin Guide has finally announced its arrival to Malaysia in December 2022. The Michelin Guide teases with two Malaysian cities — Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two food capitals that have fascinated locals and visitors from all over the world with the amazing spread of culinary and dining experiences.
