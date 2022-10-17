The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023 will be unveiled for the first time this December. After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, The Michelin Guide has finally announced its arrival to Malaysia in December 2022. The Michelin Guide teases with two Malaysian cities — Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two food capitals that have fascinated locals and visitors from all over the world with the amazing spread of culinary and dining experiences.

