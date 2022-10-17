one of the main causes of this isn't listed. but it's all too common now. this is just the beginning, I fear
let's stop normalizing these deaths, and start asking real questions at home, work, & in public. stop pretending there's nothing wrong and that it's only a conspiracy when it doesn't involve you, because when it does, it gets real really fast.people they're laughing at us! they gave us the ladders to put ourselves inside these barrels; and like crabs in a barrel, we must figure it out; and the only way out, is for us to become like ants. they're laughing because they know all they have to do is throw a rope and watch us fight amongst ourselves. meaning, all they have to do is give us a catchphrase and they won't have to justify anything, because we'll be too busy doing it for them!we're inside a these barrels and no one is coming to our rescue unless we come together. america is burning fast; & the elites are moving ahead with THE GREAT RESET & THE NEW WORLD ORDER; and the only thing that's in their way, is you!
this is the new normal now.... people just falling over dead.
