Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC South Sunday. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement
According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
Yardbarker
Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye
Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
Miami Dolphins ‘Perfectville’ Museum celebrates undefeated 1972 team all season long
A pseudo street sign that reads, “Welcome to Perfectville, pop. 1, founded 1972” greets fans at the door.
Watch: Every Titans sack through the first five games
The Tennessee Titans have been ravaged by injuries early on this season, and while many positions have been impacted, perhaps none have been more so than the outside linebacker group. Tennessee lost Harold Landry for the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL, Ola Adeniyi has missed the last...
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines practicing to begin Week 7
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were both on the field for practice to begin Week 7. Both Taylor and Hines were inactive in Week 6 when the Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was Deon Jackson who carried the backfield, taking 22 touches for 121 total yards and a touchdown.
Yardbarker
Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
Longtime NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Announces His Retirement
After spending well over a decade in the NFL, tight end Delanie Walker has officially decided to retire. On Tuesday morning, Walker announced his retirement from football. He went out of his way to thank the Titans organization. "I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,"...
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future
The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
Comments / 0