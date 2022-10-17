ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NESN

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement

According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
HOUSTON, TX
WTHR

Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending well over a decade in the NFL, tight end Delanie Walker has officially decided to retire. On Tuesday morning, Walker announced his retirement from football. He went out of his way to thank the Titans organization. "I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,"...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
NASHVILLE, TN

