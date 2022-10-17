SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola, ended up right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO