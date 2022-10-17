ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
KTVZ

After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola, ended up right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Dolphins Welcome Back Tua vs. the Steelers

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTVZ

DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls topped the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and Goran Dragic added 12 off the Chicago bench. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro added 23 for Miami, which got 22 from Max Strus and 12 from Bam Adebayo.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy