Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa
After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating.
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
The Miami quarterback suffered a concussion after a hard tackle against the Bengals, resulting in him being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Tua Tagovailoa Has Terrifying Explanation Of His Concussion Experience
NFL fans watching the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 collectively held their breath as Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a hard hit. Today, Tagovailoa spoke to the media about his experience throughout that series of events. The Dolphins' quarterback told ...
Tua Tagovailoa says he was knocked unconscious, doesn't remember being carted off field
Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time since he suffered a concussion that sent him to the hospital and was the hottest topic in sports.
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Dolphins counting on more players to step up as injuries strike cornerback position again
As injuries have tested the depth of various position groups, Dolphins players have often uttered a “next man up” mantra.
Where and how to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022
The 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule is set. Amazon Prime earned exclusive streaming and broadcasting rights with a huge contract.
After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola, ended up right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.
Dolphins Welcome Back Tua vs. the Steelers
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out After Head Injury In Dolphins-Bengals Game
Tagovailoa was unconscious after suffering a head injury during a Sept. 29 game.
Auburn baseball releases 2023 non-conference schedule
Georgia Tech, Troy, UAB are among the teams visiting Plainsman Park in 2022, and Auburn goes to Southern California in February
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls topped the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and Goran Dragic added 12 off the Chicago bench. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro added 23 for Miami, which got 22 from Max Strus and 12 from Bam Adebayo.
