Kanye West, aka Ye, is buying Parler. Is that a smart business move? What to know about the social media app.

Evidence is mounting that the internet’s NFT gold rush is over. As recently as this summer, these digital files — properly known as non-fungible tokens — were trading for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Collectors eagerly snapped up NFT versions of everything from cat memes and the cartoon monkeys of the Bored Ape Yacht Club to serious artwork, all preserved on the same blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. That changed this summer: From May to July, the average NFT sale price dropped from $3,894 to $293.

19 HOURS AGO