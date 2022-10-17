Kanye West, aka Ye, is buying Parler. Is that a smart business move? What to know about the social media app.

Read full article on original website
Bad Takes, Episode 10: Kanye West — free speech martyr?
The right holds up Kanye West as a conservative folk hero, even calling his bid for social media platform Parler a “groundbreaking move into the free speech media space.” Hosts Matthew Yglesias and Laura McGann point out all the things conservatives are willing to overlook to have a Black celebrity on their side.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Meghan Markle Admits Netflix Documentary ‘May Not Be the Way She and Prince Harry Would Have Told Their Story’
Meghan Markle has finally revealed something about her and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries saying it "might not be the way they would have told their story."
Is the NFT boom over? What CNN dropping out says about the future of the Web3 product.
Evidence is mounting that the internet’s NFT gold rush is over. As recently as this summer, these digital files — properly known as non-fungible tokens — were trading for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Collectors eagerly snapped up NFT versions of everything from cat memes and the cartoon monkeys of the Bored Ape Yacht Club to serious artwork, all preserved on the same blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. That changed this summer: From May to July, the average NFT sale price dropped from $3,894 to $293.
