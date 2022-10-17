Current interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez is scheduled to take on former IBF super middleweight champ, José Uzcátegui, in a bout targeted for January. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although no announcement has officially yet been made regarding the fight. Benavidez is undefeated as a pro currently at 26-0 and is coming off of a third-round TKO victory over former IBF middleweight champion, David Lemieux, back in May. Uzcátegui meanwhile is 32-4 as a pro and has won his last three fights, defeating Felipe Romero via a second-round KO also back in May in his latest outing.

2 DAYS AGO