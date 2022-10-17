Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Red Deer Stag Gores A Younger Stag In Brutal Fight To The Death
The rut takes no prisoners. This time of year is when red deer are on the prowl for their mate, meaning that they’re way more ornery and agressive than usual, and things can get ugly quick if they feel like another male could pose a potential threat to them or their future mate.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands The Most Nonchalant KO You’ll Ever See
MMA fighter Grzegorz Steć didn’t even bat an eyelid when he knocked out Piotr Galin at Fight Empire MMA 2. Welterweights Steć and Galin met on the main card of the event on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Steć, an undefeated kickboxer, was making his MMA debut.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
Joe Rogan declares Deontay Wilder the most impressive knockout artist in boxing history: “The touch of death”
Joe Rogan has a massive amount of respect for Deontay Wilder’s knockout abilities after watching ‘The Bronze Bomber’ knockout out Robert Helenius in the first round last weekend. Wilder came into the fight looking to re-establish himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in boxing and...
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
Floyd Mayweather being lined up for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is being lined up to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on and the...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight
Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
mmanews.com
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev: Coach Khabib Is Too Nervous
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that coach Khabib Nurmagomedov becomes ‘too nervous’ when his protégés compete. Since retiring from the sport and relinquishing the 155-pound title following an unbeaten 29-fight career in mixed martial arts, Khabib has maintained his presence in the sport through a successful transition to the role of coach — or “mentor,” if you ask the man himself.
David Benavidez vs. José Uzcátegui Scheduled For January
Current interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez is scheduled to take on former IBF super middleweight champ, José Uzcátegui, in a bout targeted for January. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although no announcement has officially yet been made regarding the fight. Benavidez is undefeated as a pro currently at 26-0 and is coming off of a third-round TKO victory over former IBF middleweight champion, David Lemieux, back in May. Uzcátegui meanwhile is 32-4 as a pro and has won his last three fights, defeating Felipe Romero via a second-round KO also back in May in his latest outing.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Blistering Combo
MMA fighter Renato Valente executed a lethal one-two combo to KO Jared Revel at LFA 144. Middleweights Valente and Revel met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both fighters were looking to get back in the win column after losing their previous bout.
Fury to fight Chisora in December, aiming for Usyk next year
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora in London on Dec. 3. It will be the unbeaten Fury’s first fight since knocking out another British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte, in front of 94,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium in April — after which Fury said he was retiring.
mmanews.com
Helwani Considers Dana White’s Power Slap League Hypocritical
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on confirmation that Dana White‘s Power Slap League has secured approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that White’s desire to capitalize on the growing interest in slap fighting has taken a sizable step closer to reality. The unique form of combat first rose to prominent in Russia and Europe, and sees two combatants forcefully strike one another with open palms until one is either knocked out or concedes defeat.
mmanews.com
Latifi Handed Temporary Suspension Following Staph Admission
UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he fought Aleksei Oleinik with a staph infection. At UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month, Latifi and Oleinik collided in a clash of veterans. After going the full three-round distance as part of the event’s preliminary card, “The Sledgehammer” took home the victory via unanimous decision.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxing/MMA Crossover Fight Ends In Double Knockdown
Ever wondered what happens when fighters throw down with MMA gloves in a boxing match? Violence, that’s what. That was certainly on display in Europe recently, when Dortmund, Germany-based promotion No Mercy Fights continued its trend of boxing/MMA crossover bouts. They see athletes don mixed martial arts mitts and compete under pugilism rules.
mmanews.com
Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White
Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
