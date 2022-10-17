ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

crimevoice.com

Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge

A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl

After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

2 arrested for converter theft

Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
WESTMINSTER, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested

(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man

Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars today.   Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. A second suspect, a 34-year-old man, The post Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court

CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA

