crimevoice.com
Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
orangecountytribune.com
2 arrested for converter theft
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested
(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man
Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars today. Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. A second suspect, a 34-year-old man, The post Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
foxla.com
Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court
CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
crimevoice.com
Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside
Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
California teacher accused of threatening violence against student in secretly recorded video
A Southern California high school teacher was placed on leave after allegedly threatening violence against a female student in a video that went viral on social media.
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
