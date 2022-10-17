Read full article on original website
Related
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp (IBM.N) beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company's digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
This Could Be Our First Look At A New Stealthy Chinese Drone
Chinese internetA mystery Chinese drone that appeared in a recent video may be the elusive Star Shadow, so far seen only in model form.
US reassures OPEC that the Russian oil price cap won't be replicated to also target the cartel, report says
The US has reassured OPEC that a cap on Russian oil prices isn't also intended for the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters. The official also said that the proposed cap on Russian oil isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel meant to counter OPEC. The reassurances could help remedy...
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report
Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
TechCrunch
Chinese chipmakers, U.S. suppliers caught in crosshairs of new export restrictions
The Biden administration announced on October 7 a sweeping set of export restrictions that prevent the export of certain chips and, more important, the sale of tools using certain technologies to Chinese chipmakers. The rules go well beyond those introduced during the Trump administration and are likely to keep Chinese companies several generations behind the leading edge.
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
US News and World Report
Snap's Slowing Ad Growth Sends Inflation Fears Through Tech Sector
(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue. Shares of Snap dropped 27% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging...
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
Musk plans to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce: report
Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy the social media platform that he plans to shrink the number of workers at the company from 7,500 to about 2,000, according to the Washington Post.
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
TechCrunch
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
getnews.info
JUN Engineering participated in ‘SMM’ fair in Germany introduced shipbuilding industry SW, 3D printing technology, etc.
JUN ENGINEERING participated in the ‘2022 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Fair (SMM)’ held in Messe Hamburg from September 6 to 9. Being held every two years in Hamburg, a German maritime city, the SMM marked its 30th anniversary this year and is the world’s best international trade fair in the marine industry, with more than 50,000 visitors such as major shipbuilders, industry experts, and government officials from 125 countries.
Chinese EV giant BYD flags huge jump in quarterly profit, shares surge
Oct 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co (002594.SZ), China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled due to robust sales and a better product mix, sending its shares surging.
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Comments / 0