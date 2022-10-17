ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report

Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
TechCrunch

Chinese chipmakers, U.S. suppliers caught in crosshairs of new export restrictions

The Biden administration announced on October 7 a sweeping set of export restrictions that prevent the export of certain chips and, more important, the sale of tools using certain technologies to Chinese chipmakers. The rules go well beyond those introduced during the Trump administration and are likely to keep Chinese companies several generations behind the leading edge.
US News and World Report

Snap's Slowing Ad Growth Sends Inflation Fears Through Tech Sector

(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue. Shares of Snap dropped 27% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging...
US News and World Report

Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
Business Insider

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
TechCrunch

Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns

However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
getnews.info

JUN Engineering participated in ‘SMM’ fair in Germany introduced shipbuilding industry SW, 3D printing technology, etc.

JUN ENGINEERING participated in the ‘2022 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Fair (SMM)’ held in Messe Hamburg from September 6 to 9. Being held every two years in Hamburg, a German maritime city, the SMM marked its 30th anniversary this year and is the world’s best international trade fair in the marine industry, with more than 50,000 visitors such as major shipbuilders, industry experts, and government officials from 125 countries.
getnews.info

Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics

The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...

Comments / 0

Community Policy