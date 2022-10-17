Semiconductor stocks have taken even more damage than the overall market, thanks to what certainly seems like a perfect combo of macro headwinds. Supply-chain disruptions, a looming economic contraction, and other nearer-term issues have made the chip stocks falling knives at this juncture. Nonetheless, in this piece, we leveraged TipRanks' Comparison tool to provide a bit of insight into the two chip plays — Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) —that may be most intriguing through the eyes of investors seeking a rebound. In terms of analyst forecasts, NVDA looks better. However, let's dig deeper.

1 DAY AGO