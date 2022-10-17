Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Exxon selling Montana oil refinery to Par Pacific in $310 million deal
HOUSTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery and related pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR.N) for $310 million. The sale ends a years-long effort by the U.S. oil giant to further reduce its refining footprint and concentrate...
kitco.com
Salesforce shares jump on report that Starboard has taken a stake
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in Salesforce Inc (CRM.N), CNBC reported, citing the activist investment firm's founder Jeff Smith. Shares of the software firm, which fell about 42% this year, rose more than 7% in trading before the bell. The hedge fund did not...
kitco.com
Recharge Resources spins out nickel project
Recharge Resources (RR: CSE) said today it plans to spin out its 100%-owned Pinchi Lake Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia. Shareholders will receive one share in the spin-out for every three shares they hold in Recharge. CEO David Greenway, said he wants the company's attention to lie with...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse scrambles to finalise revamp as deadline looms
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of part of its business that could limit the cash it needs from investors, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul. The embattled Swiss...
kitco.com
Sayona signs rail contract, expects lithium production to commence in 2023
Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) said today it awarded a C$43 million to Solurail Logistique to transport spodumene (lithium) concentrate from Sayona's North American Lithium (NAL) operation to port. Under the agreement, the transport company will be responsible for transporting lithium from the NAL operation in La Corne to the Port of...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
kitco.com
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The administration is also expected to release further details on timing...
kitco.com
Gold, silver stumble as USDX, U.S. bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a higher-valued U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and by rising U.S. Treasury yields that see the benchmark 10-year note yield above 4.0%. December gold was last down $7.80 at $1,656.20 and December silver was down $0.124 at $18.595.
kitco.com
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
kitco.com
Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company. Fresenius and Elliott were not immediately available for...
kitco.com
Deutsche Boerse CEO: getting calls for M&A deals but am selective
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is getting a lot of incoming calls on merger and acquisition ideas but is being selective, Theodor Weimer, chief executive of the German exchange operator, told analysts on Thursday. In the same call, finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said stress in the European...
kitco.com
Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from Goldman Sachs calmed worries of a substantial hit to profit from rising interest rates, but a rise in government bond yields pushed megacap growth stocks lower. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) gained 2.5% after reporting a...
kitco.com
Deutsche Bank names head of semiconductor sector within TMT group
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has hired Robert Lee as managing director and head of the semiconductor sector within its technology, media & telecom (TMT) group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what...
kitco.com
Syrah Resources announces $220 million DOE grant, signs non-binding MOU with LG Energy
Graphite miner said today that it was selected by the US Department of Energy for a grant of up to US$220 million. The funds will support the financing of the potential expansion of the Vidalia AAM facility in Louisiana, USA to a 45ktpa AAM production capacity. The DOE grants are part of the first set of projects funded by the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries.
kitco.com
The shocking truth about European natural gas
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses some truths regarding European Natural Gas supply that will come as a surprise to many people, including the extent to which Europe’s natural gas supply comes primarily from non-Russian sources, so that Europe is far less dependent on Russia for its natural gas than seems commonly believed.
kitco.com
U.S. SEC aims to help shrink hedge fund fees for investors
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aims to shrink hedge fund fees so that more money winds up in the hands of the asset managers and pension funds that invest in them, one of its top officials said on Tuesday. William Birdthistle, director of the Division...
kitco.com
Rise in yields weighs on stocks, overshadows earnings
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated on Wednesday after two straight days of gains, as weakness in shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and a climb in Treasury yields took some momentum away from the current earnings season and outweighed a surge in Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares. The...
kitco.com
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
Comments / 0