Laramie, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
WHITTIER, CA
Small plane crashes on Interstate 80 in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside I-80. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant.
WYOMING STATE
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
With almost no October rain or snow so far, 81% of Wyoming in drought

CASPER, Wyo. — With above-normal temperatures and almost no rain or snow since the start of October, 81% of Wyoming is under drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Wednesday. While a few weak storms brought some precipitation to the state toward the end of September...
WYOMING STATE
New Details On The Tragic Disappearance Of Idaho Teen Missing 5 Months

The disappearance of Dylan Rounds has plagued his family for five months now. Dylan Rounds went to school in Idaho, lived in Hazelton for a while, graduated here, and moved to Utah to start his own farm. His only dream in the entire world was to be a farmer. Unfortunately, he disappeared under mysterious circumstances that are now being investigated as a homicide.
IDAHO STATE
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges

A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Insulated From Major Recession, Says State’s Chief Economist

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
WYOMING STATE
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located

The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

