Read full article on original website
Related
Fallen Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Remembered on Anniversary of His Death
Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the death of Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Robbie. According to an agency Facebook post, Robbie's handler, Trooper Dave Chatfield, was conducting a vehicle search near mile marker 266 on Interstate 80 -- about six miles west of Arlington -- when he found a controlled substance.
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming
PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
newscenter1.tv
Small plane crashes on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside I-80. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant.
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
oilcity.news
With almost no October rain or snow so far, 81% of Wyoming in drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With above-normal temperatures and almost no rain or snow since the start of October, 81% of Wyoming is under drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Wednesday. While a few weak storms brought some precipitation to the state toward the end of September...
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: Elk Hunter Who Avoids Grizzly Country Gets Charged By Black Bear
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Long is no stranger to black bears, but an encounter with one last week during a Wyoming elk hunt was still spooky, he said. “When I heard the ‘huff’, I knew right away what it was. But in that dark...
New Details On The Tragic Disappearance Of Idaho Teen Missing 5 Months
The disappearance of Dylan Rounds has plagued his family for five months now. Dylan Rounds went to school in Idaho, lived in Hazelton for a while, graduated here, and moved to Utah to start his own farm. His only dream in the entire world was to be a farmer. Unfortunately, he disappeared under mysterious circumstances that are now being investigated as a homicide.
KUTV
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
county17.com
Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges
A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Insulated From Major Recession, Says State’s Chief Economist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located
The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0