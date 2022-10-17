Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
comicon.com
Return To An AfroFuturist Sci-Fi World: Previewing ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #1, dropping tomorrow from author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a...
comicon.com
Rewards, Reunions And Redemptions: Reviewing ‘Once & Future’ #30
‘Once & Future’ #30 brings this most recent Arthurian based series to a close. And in doing so offers up both big moments of action and personal drama. A bitter-sweet story, but with more happy endings than not. Overall. 10/10. As the curtain falls on this particular story and...
comicon.com
Carnage Makes A Deal With The Mistress Of Hel Herself In ‘Carnage’ #7 Preview
CARNAGE IN HELL—PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?
comicon.com
Review: ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #2 Prepares To Tear The DCU Apart
Every miniseries and story has an issue that needs to slow down and give some exposition. The important thing in those stories is how they handle them. Batman Vs. Robin #2 does it in a very fun way that points to some horrific events to come. Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar,...
comicon.com
Joe Kelly Pens New Cop Drama Series ‘Immortal Sergeant’ With Artist Ken Niimura
I Kill Giants storytellers Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and Ken Niimura (Eisner Award winning Umami) return to bring readers a new nine issue miniseries Immortal Sergeant from Image Comics early next year. Kelly spoke with CBR.com. earlier:. “The story of Immortal Sergeant is loosely based on aspects of my...
comicon.com
NYCC 2022: David Hazan And Shane Connery Volk Talk ‘Tales From Nottingham’
That’s a wrap for New York Comic Con 2022, but only the beginning of what’s coming from Mad Cave Studios. Just announced, the Tales from Nottingham anthology series, spearheaded by Nottingham creators writer David Hazan and artist Shane Connery Volk, is set to drop in February 2022. The...
comicon.com
First Look: Erica Faces Her Doom In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Something Is Killing The Children #26 from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally...
comicon.com
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking With ‘Canary’ Artist Dan Panosian
There are few sentences more chilling than “there’s something in the water,” but that’s what Marshall Holt and geologist, Ed Edwards, are in Canary to find out — is there something in the water and could it possibly be responsible for the recent string of murders that have been happening in the area? Writer, Scott Snyder, and artist, Dan Panosian have created a horror western like no other in Canary. Read on to find out more about Panosian’s design for Marshall Holt’s mask and to see an EXCLUSIVE art preview from Canary #3:
comicon.com
Advance Review: Old-Fashioned Fisticuffs Dominate `August: Purgatory Underground’ #4
If you like a good, old-fashioned fist fight, the final issue of this limited series is for you. Creator Benjamin Morse draws a beautiful mano-a-mano exchange that is exciting and easy-to-follow. Some unnecessary and repetitive dialogue clogs the fight a bit, though, and the battles runs on the long side – dominating more than half this issue.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.5 – ‘Rhyme ‘N’ Reason’
There’s nothing like when you can tell a show is trying to rush through a character’s backstory. Maybe that’s a presumptuous statement to make, but as cool as new character, Zahra Khin (Jing Lusi), was in this week’s episode, the details about her political beliefs and why she’s considered a rebel in her country were awfully vague and nondescript, like taking the outline of the feud between the Ravens and the English League and transposing in new faces.
comicon.com
The End Is Nigh… Previewing ‘Deadly Class’ #56
A FOND FAREWELL, Part Eight – An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell.
comicon.com
Mister Moon Visits Chinatown In ‘Moon Knight’ #16 Preview
While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter’s Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…
comicon.com
Let The Games Begin! Previewing ‘Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings’ #4
THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE! Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 is out Wednesday 19th October...
Review: 'Black Adam' is a chaotic mess
"Black Adam" is a chaotic mess, Peter Travers writes in one of his latest reviews.
comicon.com
Preview: Berkeley Breathed’s ‘The Bloom County Library’ 1980-1982
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Berkeley Breathed’s The Bloom County Library 1980-1982, out today. ‘Bloom County was one of the most popular and critically acclaimed newspaper strips of all time. Bloom County ran from December 8th, 1980 to August 6th, 1989 and was published in an astounding 1200 newspapers on a daily basis. The huge popularity of Bloom County spawned a merchandizing bonanza, as well as two spin-off strips, Outland and Opus.’
comicon.com
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
comicon.com
Thor, Venom And Donald Blake: Previewing ‘Thor’ #28
THOR VS. VENOM—ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!. Thor #28 is out...
comicon.com
Tales Of The Wild West: Previewing ‘About Snakes’ #4
Dirt confronts his past and the dreaded Dr. Tomb. It’s an old West shootout but Dirt’s psyche is the shooting range. Is he at fault for what happens to those he loves? Is his life worth them dying? Plus a talking vulture. About Snakes #4 is out now...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1, Episode 9
It was bound to happen eventually. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The show had been building to this moment since the very first episode. In many respects, its entire premise hinged on how this week’s episode would handle that event. The result was decidedly mixed. On the one hand, the pomp and prestige of the Hightower coup was fairly entertaining to watch, but there were elements of conflict missing. Only one side was depicted in the episode, so it was impossible to gain the full scope and ramifications of the situation.
Comments / 0