ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Comments / 1

Related
cenlanow.com

Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon

PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
PINEVILLE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
PINEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer

Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
JENNINGS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance

Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy