There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO