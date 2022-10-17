Read full article on original website
Related
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal injuries
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said
Former Opelousas police officer accused of beating Black teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
One wounded in Opelousas shooting
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Opelousas; police say a man was wounded and bullets also hit at least one house and a vehicle.
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
evangelinetoday.com
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash
Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
theadvocate.com
The Schanda Handley story: Lafayette woman survived 2017 kidnapping plot that ended in husband's arrest
On Saturday, an exclusive interview between Lafayette native and "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud and Schanda Handley will air for “48 Hours”, giving a firsthand account of the 2017 kidnapping masterminded by her estranged husband. In August 2017, Schanda Handley was abducted at gunpoint from her...
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
kalb.com
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
Homeless woman charged after setting house on fire in New Iberia
Homeless woman charged after setting house on fire in New Iberia
Evangeline crash claims the life of 75-year-old woman
The victim crashed into the rear of a logging truck that had just entered the highway; the logging truck driver was cited in the accident.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St.
Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises
After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
westcentralsbest.com
Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance
Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
Comments / 1