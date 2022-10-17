Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
secretmiami.com
17 Freakishly Fun Halloween Parties In Miami This Year
Halloween is right around the corner and with it comes a ton of parties, as spooky as they are boozy. Like all Miamians, we are ready to head out in our best costumes and celebrate around our beloved city. If you haven’t done so, now’s the time to start figuring out your party plans but fear not — we decided to put together a list of the best parties happening around.
architectureartdesigns.com
Live A Lifestyle Of Luxury In One Of These 4 Miami High-Rises
Many people are looking to get away from the bustling city lifestyle and retreat to a calmer, countryside life. But that’s not for everyone. A big city will always offer many more opportunities for work, socializing, and entertainment, and a city like Miami, well, that is a whole different story. There is a reason why it is claimed to be an exotic place to live in. It has everything to offer, from amazing beaches, and wild parties to a lively downtown area.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
touropia.com
14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida
Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
Easy And Cheap Transfer From MIA To Miami Beach/South Beach
Getting from Miami International Airport to Miami Beach – Mid Beach and South Beach has an effective and low-cost option. The Miami-Dade Metrobus route 150 operates every 30 minutes between the Miami Central Station at Miami Airport to various stops at the Mid Beach and South Beach areas of Miami Beach.
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport
A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
communitynewspapers.com
ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery
Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
thepalmettopanther.com
New Glamping Site Coming to South Florida
This October, Lulu Glamping is opening in South Florida just in time for fall. Although the autumn season in Miami usually does not drop below 70 degrees, this new experience promises to bring all the right feelings. The term glamping describes a form of camping with “fancier” accommodations than ones...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Click10.com
Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month. The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions. The hiring event is taking place all this week at the...
click orlando
The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship
MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
inflorida.com
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Opens Miami Flagship Store
MIAMI, FL – October 20, 2022 – Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, announces the opening of its Miami, Florida flagship store at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,000 square feet store introduces an immersive brand experience, alongside products and art installations.
Miami New Times
The "Wolf of Wall Street" Stiffed Me! Miami Limo Driver Sues Jordan Belfort
Limo driver Robert Posch knew exactly what his regular client Jordan Belfort, AKA the notorious "Wolf of Wall Street," required upon climbing into Posch's shiny new Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb. "He pretty much used me on a daily basis" starting in the...
fox35orlando.com
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
