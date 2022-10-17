Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Medicaid will have multiple changes starting in 2024
HASTINGS, Neb. — The public health insurance program Medicaid is visiting communities across the state to share with healthcare providers and members their new changes. Medicaid is also listening to the biggest struggles the insurance users and healthcare providers are facing. “One of the first things we want to...
foxnebraska.com
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
foxnebraska.com
CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?
LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
foxnebraska.com
$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
foxnebraska.com
Oregon may elect its first Republican governor in 40 years thanks to Nike's co-founder
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — A Republican candidate has not been elected Oregon governor in 40 years, but that may soon change thanks in part to the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight. Knight, 84, has been vigorously funding opposition to Oregon Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek, according to the...
foxnebraska.com
As deer become more active, officials warn motorists to use caution
LINCOLN, Neb. — Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads as deer become more active this fall. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some tips to help drivers avoid deer collisions and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks...
foxnebraska.com
South Carolina man finds his biological family through an unlikely source
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina man who went his whole life without knowing his family found a tool to reunite with them. Antwon King got a helping hand from a friend by using Facebook to help find his biological family. Sandra King adopted Antwon more than 30...
foxnebraska.com
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
Comments / 0