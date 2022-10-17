ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Medicaid will have multiple changes starting in 2024

HASTINGS, Neb. — The public health insurance program Medicaid is visiting communities across the state to share with healthcare providers and members their new changes. Medicaid is also listening to the biggest struggles the insurance users and healthcare providers are facing. “One of the first things we want to...
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?

LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
As deer become more active, officials warn motorists to use caution

LINCOLN, Neb. — Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads as deer become more active this fall. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some tips to help drivers avoid deer collisions and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks...
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
