Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
mynews13.com
Carowinds to stay open year-round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park straddling the border of North and South Carolina, will stay open year-round, the company announced Tuesday. The park previously closed after the holidays and reopened in the spring. The new year-round schedule will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and operate on weekends...
mynews13.com
Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
mynews13.com
WNY students show more interest in trades amid labor shortages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Communities across New York state are feeling the impact of trade labor shortages from HVAC specialists to plumbers and electricians. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, about 80,000 HVAC jobs remain open. It's an issue seen since the pandemic that is at risk of worsening as older workers retire.
mynews13.com
DeSantis seeks federal aid for Florida fishing industry
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the federal government to step in and help the state's fishing industry after it took a major hit from Hurricane Ian. Florida's fishing industry took a serious hit when Hurricane Ian crashed into the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the...
mynews13.com
Electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' this year
MADISON, Wis. — The votes are in, and Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra electric fire truck has been named this year’s "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the contest winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event in Madison, Wis.
mynews13.com
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November
The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
mynews13.com
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
mynews13.com
Campaign signs with hidden razors appear in yards in Pennsylvania town
Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania — in the southeast corner of the state nestled along the New Jersey border — say a campaign sign placed in a resident’s yard without their permission was booby-trapped with razor blades along its edges. What You Need To Know. Police...
mynews13.com
Decision 2022: The race for Florida Attorney General
The race for Florida Attorney General is set for November. Republican incumbent Ashley Moody is asking voters to have her back for another four years. Democratic challenger Aramis Ayala is asking voters if they’re satisfied with Moody, or if they think she needs to be a one-term AG. Joining...
mynews13.com
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
mynews13.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
mynews13.com
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
Comments / 0