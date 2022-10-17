Read full article on original website
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 18, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about New Artifacts at Museum, Crisis Center to Host Purple Party, and Share the Warmth Kicks Off with KC Burgers.
New items at Lake County Museum
When outstanding or rare pieces of history surface, Lake County Museum is quick to accept such items. Within this past month, the museum was excited to accept a picture painted by the late Edison Chiloquin, plus a tomahawk and what is likely a ceremonial instrument made from a gourd. Included in the donation was a beautifully beaded Native American bag. Maurice Lepley of Lakeview donated the items.
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had six admissions and 82 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Monday, Oct. 17. There were three outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Town of Lakeview receives rural transportation grant
Town of Lakeview recently received an $85,000 rural transportation grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). The funds are to be used for engineering costs on problem pedestrian areas. Town of Lakeview Mgr. Michele Parry said four project areas have been identified: 1) geometric improvement at...
Summer Lake Wildfire Risks Workshop a success
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, PLAYA hosted The Summer Lake Wildfire Risks Workshop for more than 30 landowners in the Summer Lake area. Excellent presentations were made by Autumn Muir, Project Manager – Uplands, from The Lake County Umbrella Watershed Council (LCUWC); Kasey Johnson from Oregon Department of Forestry; Ariel Cowan from Oregon State Extension Program; Jesse Morris from the Bureau of Land Management; and others from the US Forest Service Fremont-Winema Office and the High Desert Rangeland Fire Protection Association identifying causes and risks of catastrophic wildfires and solutions to reduce the risks.
Public safety trunk or treat new location
Get those Halloween costumes ready as the annual Lake County Public Safety trunk or treat will be changing locations. The trunk or treat will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. in the staff parking lot of Lakeview High School. In previous years the event was held in...
Former Children's Center may go back on market
Town of Lakeview is again trying to sell the former Sunshine Children’s Center located at 618 S. F St. in Lakeview. During its Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting, the Lakeview Town Council passed a motion to offer the property to Lake County School District #7 before putting it on the open market.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
New agent joins Nolte Fuller
Nolte Fuller Insurance has a new agent — Brandi Avery. After moving to Lakeview from Colorado two years ago with her husband, Kelly Avery, she began working at Nolte Fuller as a customer service representative in January. She previously had a career in interior design and said getting into the insurance industry fits well with the knowledge she has from that field.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Fort Rock bazaar Nov. 5
Holiday shopping season kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Fort Rock Community Church for its annual Christmas Bazaar. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and feature a number of local artists selling their goods to the public. This is the first holiday bazaar...
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Lakeview, Oregon Bowling results
1. Lake County Examiner — W 11 L 5; Team 4 — W 11 L 5; 3. Team 5 — W 7 L 9; McCully’s Liners and More — W 7 L 9; Anderson Engineering — W 7 L 9; 6. Team Six — W 2 L 14; High Team Game Scratch — Lake County Examiner 775; High Team Series Scratch — Lake County Examiner 2120; High Team Game Handicap — Lake County Examiner 877; High Team Series Handicap — Anderson Engineering 2442; High Men’s Game Scratch — Jake Campbell 259; High Men’s Series Scratch — Jake Campbell — 683; High Women’s Game Scratch — Ashleigh Champagne 222; High Women’s Series Scratch — Ashleigh Champagne 542.
Share the Warmth! kicks off Saturday
Calling all KC burger fans! The 4th annual Share the Warmth! campaign begins with the KC stand opening for business at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Elks parking lot in Lakeview. The stand will be open until 6 p.m., or until all burgers have been sold — a great way for everyone to get their last KC burger fix of 2022 while funding warm winter clothing for local children.
Klamath Falls News
Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
Lakeview High School celebrates Homecoming Week
Students at Lakeview High School had a full Homecoming week, which included a bonfire, heated competitions for powder puff and he-man volleyball, a spirit parade and more. LHS shared the results from the week’s competitions, as noted below:. n Hall decorating: 4th place – sophomores.
Lakeview High School girls soccer takes 3rd in league play
The #11 Lakeview/Paisley Girls Soccer team (9-4, 8-4) lost a rematch with #6 Sutherlin (11-1, 11-1) on Saturday, Oct. 15, falling 7-2. The loss for the Lady Honkers means they’ll finish league play in 3rd place and still have the opportunity to host a state playoff game.
