FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Two men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in Shorewood grocery store shooting that ended in high-speed chase, crash
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in a grocery store parking lot followed by a high-speed chase and crash. Patrick Key, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and two counts fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm. Officers responded...
Suspect wanted in killing of 14-year-old Racine boy
The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for first-degree intentional homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
Man in police custody after abducting woman near 5th and Vliet in Milwaukee
A 23-year-old woman was running from a 31-year-old man when the man fired multiple gunshots at her, missing her. Police say the man grabbed the woman and drove off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting
An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver wanted, 1 injured
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase ended with a crash in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The chase began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck ran a red light. However, it was called off near 8th and North – a little more than six miles from where it started.
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
'Persons of interest' arrested in connection to homicide of 12-year-old girl
Milwaukee police said Thursday they have arrested "persons of interest" in connection to the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Police say no one has been charged.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
12-year-old boy shot on Milwaukee’s north side, police say
A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s north side Wednesday night, Milwaukee police say. He is expected to survive. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Center Street. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
Milwaukee teen charged in connection to fatal shooting near 25th and Burnham
A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week near 25th and Burnham.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'
MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
