dayton247now.com
Car theft operation leads to 12 arrests
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A joint operation of law enforcement agencies carried out a countywide grand theft auto suppression operation on Tuesday. To address the rise in vehicle thefts, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and police departments in Springboro, Kettering, Trotwood, and Butler Township along with Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the operation.
dayton247now.com
Search underway for wanted man out of Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that will help in locating a man wanted on several charges. Joseph W. Fee was charged with rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business by a Warren County Grand Jury on Friday, according to sheriff's office. Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning.
dayton247now.com
Butler County Sheriff's Office holds school shooting training session
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports that a training session on profiling young killers, school shooters, mass murderers, and serial killers was held by the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The renowned Phil Chalmers, who has personally interviewed numerous convicted killers, was the guest speaker at the...
dayton247now.com
Fran DeWine and Tina Husted visit Dayton, discuss the future for Ohio children
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fran DeWine, the First Lady of Ohio, and Tina Husted, the Second Lady, stopped in Dayton on Thursday, during their Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour. Families from Ohio, business owners, and the wives of other statewide candidates joined them at sites all around the state. In...
dayton247now.com
House fire on Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire crews are on scene at 906 W Hillcrest Ave, for a fully involved house fire. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says no injuries have been reported at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
dayton247now.com
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosts "the debate Ohio deserves"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley hosted a campaign event in Dayton on Thursday night. Current Governor Mike DeWine has refused to debate the former Dayton Mayor, so instead, Whaley hosted what she called "the debate Ohio deserves." These events that Whaley is hosting are a series of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton to welcome Bosnian exchange students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --The City of Dayton will host a group of 18 students and three teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina for a three-week immersive exchange program. The group will fly into Dayton International Airport, and a welcome ceremony is planned at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The youth...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area nonprofit secures new D.C. office
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit organization dedicated to applied scientific research and development has announced that the organization will be expanding to a new, out of state location. The new location will help the organization meet its growing needs and give it a local presence close...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
dayton247now.com
NTSB investigator says plane cleared for landing moments before deadly Marietta crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots of a plane in a deadly crash in Marietta, Ohio, had reported no problems and had been cleared for landing at the Parkersburg airport about 40 seconds before witnesses described seeing the aircraft sharply descend and crash.
dayton247now.com
Miami County man pleads to securities, fraud, theft charges
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Miami County man pleaded no contest Monday to felony charges involving multiple securities, fraud, and theft charges. Scott Fries, 56, of Piqua entered the plea to 16 charges including securities fraud, deceptive conduct, grand theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. A sentencing date hasn't been set.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosts the "Be a Champion" Exhibit at two locations through November
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This fall, the Dayton Metro Library is showcasing an exhibit honoring people who impact others in the community, and will also highlight champions in the Dayton community. The champion exhibit features various educational posters. A display inside the library's main branch shows the faces of people...
dayton247now.com
UD and Wright State set to offer tutoring for Dayton Public School students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton and Wright State Teacher Education students will soon be offering a tutoring program for elementary students in Dayton, under an Ohio Department of Education grant. These education majors will tutor kids from 14 Dayton Public Schools. Carrie Petters is a junior studying Teacher...
dayton247now.com
Public Health in Miami County receives safe communities grant
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Public Health will receive federal traffic safety grant funding to continue awareness on safe driving practices throughout the county. The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $46,200 for the county's safe communities program for the 2023 fiscal year. In...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police led on chase after attempting to stop stolen vehicle
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday afternoon Kettering Police were led on a chase searching for two suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle. According to Officer Tyler Johnson, Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Kettering officers received a call around 12 p.m. about Chevy pickup truck that had been reported stolen.
dayton247now.com
Springfield woman identified after two vehicle fatal crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died and three were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on U.S. 40 at Upper Valley Pike in Springfield Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation shows that a...
dayton247now.com
Multi-vehicle crash leads to CareFlight transport in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury incident on October 19, at around 4:38 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by 78-year-old Don...
dayton247now.com
Police asking for help in locating missing Miami Township girl
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Miami Township. 14 -year-old Melena Young was last seen at her residence on Sunday, and left without telling her mother, according to Sgt. Paul Nienhaus with Miami Township Police Department. Young has no medical concerns, but all known friends have been contacted and her whereabouts are still unknown.
dayton247now.com
Halloween traditions: Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k held at Nutter Center
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k, which has been a Halloween tradition for the past 37 years, was held at the Wright State Nutter Center on Tuesday, October 18. The Ohio River Road Runners Club's purpose was carried out via the Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k,...
dayton247now.com
Rebuilding Together Dayton receives $1,800,000 investment to upgrade local homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. Up to 100 homes that are hazardous or in bad condition will receive rehabilitation and repair services thanks to a $1,800,000 investment...
