WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that will help in locating a man wanted on several charges. Joseph W. Fee was charged with rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business by a Warren County Grand Jury on Friday, according to sheriff's office. Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning.

