Car theft operation leads to 12 arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A joint operation of law enforcement agencies carried out a countywide grand theft auto suppression operation on Tuesday. To address the rise in vehicle thefts, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and police departments in Springboro, Kettering, Trotwood, and Butler Township along with Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the operation.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Search underway for wanted man out of Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that will help in locating a man wanted on several charges. Joseph W. Fee was charged with rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business by a Warren County Grand Jury on Friday, according to sheriff's office. Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County Sheriff's Office holds school shooting training session

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports that a training session on profiling young killers, school shooters, mass murderers, and serial killers was held by the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The renowned Phil Chalmers, who has personally interviewed numerous convicted killers, was the guest speaker at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

House fire on Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire crews are on scene at 906 W Hillcrest Ave, for a fully involved house fire. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says no injuries have been reported at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosts "the debate Ohio deserves"

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley hosted a campaign event in Dayton on Thursday night. Current Governor Mike DeWine has refused to debate the former Dayton Mayor, so instead, Whaley hosted what she called "the debate Ohio deserves." These events that Whaley is hosting are a series of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton to welcome Bosnian exchange students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --The City of Dayton will host a group of 18 students and three teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina for a three-week immersive exchange program. The group will fly into Dayton International Airport, and a welcome ceremony is planned at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The youth...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area nonprofit secures new D.C. office

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit organization dedicated to applied scientific research and development has announced that the organization will be expanding to a new, out of state location. The new location will help the organization meet its growing needs and give it a local presence close...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami County man pleads to securities, fraud, theft charges

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Miami County man pleaded no contest Monday to felony charges involving multiple securities, fraud, and theft charges. Scott Fries, 56, of Piqua entered the plea to 16 charges including securities fraud, deceptive conduct, grand theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. A sentencing date hasn't been set.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

UD and Wright State set to offer tutoring for Dayton Public School students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton and Wright State Teacher Education students will soon be offering a tutoring program for elementary students in Dayton, under an Ohio Department of Education grant. These education majors will tutor kids from 14 Dayton Public Schools. Carrie Petters is a junior studying Teacher...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Public Health in Miami County receives safe communities grant

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Public Health will receive federal traffic safety grant funding to continue awareness on safe driving practices throughout the county. The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $46,200 for the county's safe communities program for the 2023 fiscal year. In...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering Police led on chase after attempting to stop stolen vehicle

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday afternoon Kettering Police were led on a chase searching for two suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle. According to Officer Tyler Johnson, Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Kettering officers received a call around 12 p.m. about Chevy pickup truck that had been reported stolen.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Multi-vehicle crash leads to CareFlight transport in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury incident on October 19, at around 4:38 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by 78-year-old Don...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Police asking for help in locating missing Miami Township girl

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Miami Township. 14 -year-old Melena Young was last seen at her residence on Sunday, and left without telling her mother, according to Sgt. Paul Nienhaus with Miami Township Police Department. Young has no medical concerns, but all known friends have been contacted and her whereabouts are still unknown.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Halloween traditions: Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k held at Nutter Center

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k, which has been a Halloween tradition for the past 37 years, was held at the Wright State Nutter Center on Tuesday, October 18. The Ohio River Road Runners Club's purpose was carried out via the Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Rebuilding Together Dayton receives $1,800,000 investment to upgrade local homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. Up to 100 homes that are hazardous or in bad condition will receive rehabilitation and repair services thanks to a $1,800,000 investment...
