Charlotte women’s soccer takes a 1-0 loss to Rice despite large shot output

Charlotte's attacking play was enough to put the pressure on Rice University, but goalkeeper Bella Killgore kept the net clean as the 49ers fell at home to the Owls 1-0. With the loss, Charlotte fell to a 3-9-3 overall record and a Conference USA (C-USA) record of 2-5-1. Rice moved up to 9-7-0 overall and remains undefeated in C-USA play through seven games. Charlotte's offensive attack was near-perfect, excluding their ability to finish. The 49ers outshot the Owls 25-4 in the contest.
