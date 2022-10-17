Charlotte's attacking play was enough to put the pressure on Rice University, but goalkeeper Bella Killgore kept the net clean as the 49ers fell at home to the Owls 1-0. With the loss, Charlotte fell to a 3-9-3 overall record and a Conference USA (C-USA) record of 2-5-1. Rice moved up to 9-7-0 overall and remains undefeated in C-USA play through seven games. Charlotte's offensive attack was near-perfect, excluding their ability to finish. The 49ers outshot the Owls 25-4 in the contest.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO