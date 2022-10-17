Each week, I watch Indiana football. No matter how much it pains me, I do it. I go through the whole routine too. I listen to the CrimsonCast preview and recap podcast each week. I also enjoy the preview/recap/Hoosier news Mind Your Banners podcast brought to you by the Hoosier beat writers (apologies if the title isn’t exactly right) Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak. I read their articles each week and definitely submit my questions to the Q&A when I have something I’m upset about or just generally curious about.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO