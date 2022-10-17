Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Tickets will be $7 for IHSAA Football State Tournament on Friday
SHELBYVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament. Sectional games begin on Oct. 21 in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and A. Classes 6A and 5A have that week off. Sectional semifinal games will be on Oct. 28 with sectional championship matches to follow on Nov. 4.
thedailyhoosier.com
Dane Fife gave his thoughts on the 2022-23 IU basketball team on the Dan Dakich show
Former IU basketball player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined fellow former Hoosier guard and No. 11 Dan Dakich on his radio show yesterday. The pair discussed a wide ranged of topics including the outlook for IU basketball in 2022-23. Here were his thoughts on IU basketball this season. (Note:...
wbiw.com
BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
footballscoop.com
Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach
Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University, the program announced Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach. Anderson University is a Division III school in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. The Ravens compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
offtackleempire.com
Yes, We SHOULD Talk About Tom Allen on the Hot Seat at Indiana
Each week, I watch Indiana football. No matter how much it pains me, I do it. I go through the whole routine too. I listen to the CrimsonCast preview and recap podcast each week. I also enjoy the preview/recap/Hoosier news Mind Your Banners podcast brought to you by the Hoosier beat writers (apologies if the title isn’t exactly right) Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak. I read their articles each week and definitely submit my questions to the Q&A when I have something I’m upset about or just generally curious about.
WISH-TV
Gainbridge Fieldhouse upgrades transform future of visitor experience: ‘This is a big project’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers fans will find a more exciting Gainbridge Fieldhouse unlike ever before. The renovation project has shaped the future of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse experience. “This is the second largest renovation in the history of the league, so this is a big, big project,” the vice...
wbiw.com
MedTech Devices sweep 2022 Fall Crossroads Pitch Competition
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, today announced the winners of the Fall 2022 Crossroads Pitch Competition. South Bend company heARsight won the pre-seed competition for its augmented reality smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles during in-person conversations. Nashville-based Wave Therapeutics won the seed competition for its therapeutic devices and software that prevent bedsores and blood clots for mobility-impaired patients. HeARsight will receive a $10,000 investment from Flywheel Fund. Wave Therapeutics will receive a $20,000 investment.
wbiw.com
Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
btpowerhouse.com
2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
HometownLife.com
Ex-Colts punter Hunter Smith is now a regenerative farmer: 'I feel so alive out here'
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hunter Smith stands in the barn that he built with his own hands, where 28-day-old chickens peck in one corner as two kittens chase each other's tails toward the other corner, where a makeshift store with a counter, cash register and chalkboards reveal the prices of raw milk, a dozen eggs, pork, turkey, beef and chicken.
The Auto Chanel
PRI Trade Show Release
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 19, 2022) – Motorsports icon, championship-winning driver, and team owner Tony Stewart will help kick off the three biggest business days in racing as the headline guest at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show’s annual Grand Opening Breakfast, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. The...
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis International Airport dedicates 14,000 square-foot art installation
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is now home to the largest art installation of its kind in the nation. Airport officials, arts partners, and community members gathered today to dedicate the new Transitions three-dimensional mural, made up of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups and extending more than 14,000 square feet.
wamwamfm.com
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
wbiw.com
Bedford North Lawrence High School and the North Lawrence Career Center present second annual 3E Expo
BEDFORD – Parents and students are invited to the Second Annual 3E Expo on Thursday, October 20th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bedford North Lawrence Café. This expo will explore career pathways for enlistment, enrollment, and employment opportunities for post-graduation. It’s never too early to create a plan and BNL and the North Lawrence Career Center want to help students and their families be aware of the many programs and opportunities available through the career center facility.
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department to offer trip to Carmel Christkindlmarkt in December
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks Department will be offering rides to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Monday, December 19th, with departure set for 9 a.m. from the parks office at 1625 Q Street. The cost per individual to ride with the group is $15, and any additional spending for food...
wbiw.com
Genealogy Fair examines unconventional ancestors at Indiana State Library
INDIANA – The Indiana State Library will once again host its popular Genealogy and Local History Fair in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 22. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s History Reference Room. This year’s theme is “Family Drama:...
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
AdWeek
Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
Comments / 0