Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Tickets will be $7 for IHSAA Football State Tournament on Friday

SHELBYVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament. Sectional games begin on Oct. 21 in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and A. Classes 6A and 5A have that week off. Sectional semifinal games will be on Oct. 28 with sectional championship matches to follow on Nov. 4.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
BEDFORD, IN
FanSided

Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
footballscoop.com

Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach

Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University, the program announced Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach. Anderson University is a Division III school in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. The Ravens compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
ANDERSON, IN
offtackleempire.com

Yes, We SHOULD Talk About Tom Allen on the Hot Seat at Indiana

Each week, I watch Indiana football. No matter how much it pains me, I do it. I go through the whole routine too. I listen to the CrimsonCast preview and recap podcast each week. I also enjoy the preview/recap/Hoosier news Mind Your Banners podcast brought to you by the Hoosier beat writers (apologies if the title isn’t exactly right) Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak. I read their articles each week and definitely submit my questions to the Q&A when I have something I’m upset about or just generally curious about.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

MedTech Devices sweep 2022 Fall Crossroads Pitch Competition

BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, today announced the winners of the Fall 2022 Crossroads Pitch Competition. South Bend company heARsight won the pre-seed competition for its augmented reality smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles during in-person conversations. Nashville-based Wave Therapeutics won the seed competition for its therapeutic devices and software that prevent bedsores and blood clots for mobility-impaired patients. HeARsight will receive a $10,000 investment from Flywheel Fund. Wave Therapeutics will receive a $20,000 investment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon

INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
btpowerhouse.com

2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Season Preview

The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Auto Chanel

PRI Trade Show Release

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 19, 2022) – Motorsports icon, championship-winning driver, and team owner Tony Stewart will help kick off the three biggest business days in racing as the headline guest at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show’s annual Grand Opening Breakfast, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis International Airport dedicates 14,000 square-foot art installation

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is now home to the largest art installation of its kind in the nation. Airport officials, arts partners, and community members gathered today to dedicate the new Transitions three-dimensional mural, made up of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups and extending more than 14,000 square feet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jack Ray Hinkle Jr

Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford North Lawrence High School and the North Lawrence Career Center present second annual 3E Expo

BEDFORD – Parents and students are invited to the Second Annual 3E Expo on Thursday, October 20th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bedford North Lawrence Café. This expo will explore career pathways for enlistment, enrollment, and employment opportunities for post-graduation. It’s never too early to create a plan and BNL and the North Lawrence Career Center want to help students and their families be aware of the many programs and opportunities available through the career center facility.
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he was found safe. COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown […]
COLUMBUS, IN
AdWeek

Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

