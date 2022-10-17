Read full article on original website
MultiBank Group gets new regulatory licenses from UAE and Singapore
MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, has secured two reputable and strategic regulatory licenses from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (SCA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, has...
Remitly expands to Japan and New Zealand
At the moment, the company’s disbursement network reaches 3.9 billion bank accounts, 705 million mobile wallets, 410,000 cash pickup locations, and offers home delivery in select locations. The platform is set to grow to more than 3,200 corridors. Remitly has announced the expansion into Japan and New Zealand as...
Integral taps Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling to expand FX tech business in EMEA region
“Paul and Roland are valuable additions to the team and will play an important role in driving forward our global growth as we continue to expand the technology and services we offer.”. FX trading technology firm Integral has appointed Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales as part...
ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs
“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
Brazil’s Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency
Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank, is set to roll out its own cryptocurrency in the first half of 2023 as part of a loyalty program. The currency, dubbed Nucoin, can be used to access discounts and other exclusive perks to holders of the token as “a new way to recognize customer loyalty and encourage engagement with Nubank products.”
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
Inside EmpireDAO, New York’s New Web3 Coworking Space Headquartered Above Supreme
A simple paper name tag sticks to your lapel designating your name and decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, affiliation — if you have one. It’s OK if you didn’t find a DAO — which is basically code built by a community on a blockchain — nor know what it is.
eToro Money launches in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland
Israeli trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has launched its eToro Money program to customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland. The service, which includes the distribution of a VISA debit card to users, connects to a user’s eToro investment account allowing them to instantly deposit and withdraw funds and manage their crypto and funds all in one place.
Ankr launches block explorer and analytics platform Chainscanner
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has rolled outs its latest product, Chainscanner, a block explorer and analytics platform for developers and users to view, analyze and interact with their desired chains. What separates Chainscanner from other alternatives is its intuitive interface that provides users with everything they need to interact with...
France’s AMF says stock traders are leaving the market
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by one third in Q3 2022. The eighth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser inflow of new private investors, taking the overall number of individuals with brokerage accounts to nearly half of its yearly peak over the last three months.
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
OKX launches block trading with entry point at $100,000
“Following the recent liquidity crisis in which a lack of transparency and communication caused investor losses, we have worked with clients to create customized instruments and establish better risk management and capital efficiency than anyone else can offer.”. OKX has announced the public launch of Block Trading, a feature that...
Trulioo strengthens ID verification coverage in LATAM: Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico
“We deeply understand the needs of global companies and are proud to extend improved consumer onboarding to companies doing business in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Uruguay.”. Trulioo has expanded its Latin America coverage of its identity verification products to include access to the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, while...
