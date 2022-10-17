Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Raising Beach Tag Prices
Beach tags are going to be more expensive in Ocean City for the 2023 summer tourism season. Voting 7-0 at a meeting Thursday night, City Council approved an across-the-board price increase for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags as part of plans to raise more revenue to maintain the resort’s sprawling seven-mile shoreline.
ocnjdaily.com
Chamber of Commerce Summit Showcases Strong Ocean City Tourism
A pandemic couldn’t do it. Some difficulty getting seasonal workers didn’t even do it. Beaches, an ocean, tons of shopping and eateries continued to keep Ocean City thriving even throughout a pandemic. While the resort had some troubles, like other communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in 2020,...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations for 2023 Induction
Do you know an Atlantic County woman who has been first in her field and/or a real “standout” in our community? If so, consider nominating her to the 2023 Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame. Nomination forms are available at acwhf.org and are due by Oct 31, 2022.
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Opposes State’s New Rules for Breweries; Plans BHW Boat Slips Upgrade; Town Charter Study Refused
Differences of opinion have become more the rule than the exception at Stafford Township Council meetings lately. On several votes the governing body has been divided, with Township Attorney Jean Cipriani weighing in as an impartial voice. With respect to a resolution on the consent agenda opposing the state Division...
ocnjdaily.com
Historic City Hall Staircase Under Fire Code Review
The grand staircase inside of City Hall in Ocean City is one of the architectural focal points of the historic building. An architect hired by the city, HMR Architects, will analyze and determine whether the staircase might have to be enclosed to meet modern fire safety regulations or whether it could remain open and flowing.
The One Day That Dogs Are Allowed On Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk
Pets are strictly prohibited from being on the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk 364 days per-year. This Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the one exception to this hard and fast rule. It’s the second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cordially invites...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Military Observation Tower was incorporated into part of a Cape May hotel.
Fire Control Tower at the Grand Hotel – Cape May, NJ. This former military building, instead of being removed, was integrated into the construction of a hotel building. The bottom floor is currently the staff laundry of the Grand Hotel. One other tower remains in New Jersey. These towers...
The first ‘Made in Jersey Festival’ is this weekend
Given the variety of goods, food, and drink that New Jersey produces, I’m surprised this hasn’t been tried before, but what is being billed as the first Made in Jersey Festival will be held in Camden Sat., Oct. 22 from 11:00 AM to 6 PM at Wiggins Waterfront Park.
North Wildwood repairs dune affected by remnants of Ian
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood regraded its 16th Avenue dune Thursday despite the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rejecting the city's request to regrade the dune and install a bulkhead.The city submitted an emergency authorization to the DEP earlier this month after city engineer Jim Verna said Ian's remnants washed away more than 80% of the 16th Avenue dune.Depending on what happens this storm season, Verna and other city officials fear the dune could collapse."Depending on the magnitude of the breach, our biggest concern would be potential hazards to the public, to life and property, and...
southjerseyobserver.com
Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground
M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Ever seen this creature? Meet the newest baby at Cape May County Zoo
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Cape May County Zoo has welcomed a two-toed sloth to its family. Matilda, aka “Tilly,” has joined the Education Department as a new animal ambassador, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Tilly is only 6 months old and is receiving specialized care.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Father Rescues Children in House Fire
A father of three hurried his children to safety early Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the family home on Ferndale Drive in Ocean City. “It was around 6:15 a.m. I got them out as fast as I could,” Dan Bogdan said as he watched firefighters walk around the charred remains of his home. “I grabbed the baby and got out.”
seaislenews.com
Marconi’s Carousel is Recalled, 60 Years After Its Loss in Storm
Nichola Masciulli was known around Sea Isle City simply as Nick or “Pop.”. He ran an amusement business called Marconi’s Carousel, where children rode a merry-go-round featuring 44 beautifully hand-carved horses. The ensuing years saw an expansion that included three stores and the addition of another ride, called “The Whip.”
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
thesunpapers.com
Schools’ superintendent Michael Volpe resigns for hometown position
Superintendent Michael Volpe informed the Moorestown Board of Education this week that he is leaving the district and will accept a position as superintendent in his hometown. The board acknowledges the compelling opportunity presented to Mr. Volpe to work in his hometown and wishes him continued success. “We are actively...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
onthewater.com
South Jersey’s Striped Bass Revolution
For big striped bass in Southern New Jersey, the best is definitely saved for last. My fishing log dates back to 1998, and there are definitely noticeable patterns when it comes to the location of large striped bass congregations along the Jersey Coast. During the late 90s and early 2000s, the Delaware Bay and Cape May beaches were the places to find 30-plus-pound fish. Since 2004, the central and northern Jersey coast from Barnegat Inlet to Raritan Bay benefited from legendary bunker runs that attracted unforeseen numbers of 40- to 50-pound cow stripers. But, off the towns of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon and Wildwood, there’s been an apparent lack of large stripers during the fall run—until now.
