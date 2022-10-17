Read full article on original website
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002. Fifty-seven-year-old Benjamin Cole is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Cole’s defense attorneys don’t dispute that he killed Brianna Cole by forcibly bending her backward, breaking her spine and puncturing her aorta. But they maintain that Cole is severely mentally ill and has brain damage that has continued to worsen while he has been in prison. A state court determined this month that Cole was competent to be executed. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Cole’s last-minute appeal on Wednesday.
Oregon’s newest House district holds first general election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. House race in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District is closer than expected. The district includes the state capital Salem and Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs along with rural areas. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but most voters are nonaffiliated. The GOP has capitalized on inflation, crime and low approval ratings for President Biden and Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Democrats, meanwhile, hope abortion will energize voters. The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss up but other analysts say it appears to lean toward Democrats. Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
Commission recommends more pay, diversity to help recruit and keep Missouri teachers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A special commission recommended to the state school board on Tuesday that Missouri pay teachers more money, diversify the education workforce and help them with mental health concerns. Those were some of the recommendations from the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission on teacher recruitment and...
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Jennings’ case in May, 2022, leading to the setting of an execution date.
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
Additional charge filed against man for using firearm on FBI agents in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tennessee man and a Missouri, man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and...
Breaking down tonights freeze warnings and its effect on Mid-Missouri
Temperatures are looking to cool into the mid to lower 20's throughout all of Mid-Missouri the next two nights leading to a freeze warning being issued by the National Weather Service offices throughout Missouri. A freeze warning typically only occurs once during the fall due to below freezing temperatures for...
