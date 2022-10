Betty Crocker has been one of the most trusted kitchen influencers for nearly 75 years — long before the term became trendy. The Betty Crocker Picture Cook Book was first published in 1950 and immediately became a bestseller. Over the years, more than 75 million copies of “Big Red,” as it’s affectionately known due to its red-and-white cover, have been sold. On Tuesday, The Betty Crocker Cookbook (13th Edition): Everything You Need to Know to Cook Today (HarperCollins, $32.50) will arrive on bookstore shelves, completely updated and revised for a new generation. It’s a comprehensive work intended for a wide and diverse audience. And with a whopping 1,300-plus recipes, there’s something for every taste.

