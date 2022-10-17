Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: I Planned the WORST Trip in Disney World History
Yup. It’s official. This is absolutely the WORST Disney World trip we could’ve planned. We’ve already shared a month-by-month guide to planning your trip and a look at some mistakes to avoid when checking in and out of your Disney World hotel. But if you REALLY want to learn all the major mishaps you’ll wanna avoid adding to YOUR vacation, this is the video for you.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Problem at Disney World Today…
There’s one thing you can count on when it comes to Disney World weather — expect the unexpected. We’ve done our best to keep you prepared for rainy days, days when the parks are flooding, and hot weather. But one thing you may not be thinking about is cold weather. Now you may think, “DFB, does it REALLY get cold in Disney World?” Well, it might not snow (only SNOAP here), but we will answer that “yes, it DOES get cold in Disney World.”
