Last year we were forced, with tremendous sadness, to say goodbye to our friend and Board Chair, Kent Wosepka. Kent passed away tragically in a cycling accident last October, and while he left us far too soon, we will never forget the impact he had on the community of the North Shore while he was here. Kent applied his innate passion to causes he loved, supporting the region through his philanthropy and generosity of spirit. Kent shared with the college a profound commitment to creativity and empathy, and we feel a great responsibility to continue to celebrate and sustain those values into the future.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO