Lowell, MA

GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Picked Sixth in Preseason Poll

BOSTON – With the 2022-2023 campaign just around the corner, the UMass Lowell women's basketball team was selected sixth in the America East Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. Last season, UMass Lowell made its fourth straight postseason appearance and will look to...
LOWELL, MA
montserrat.edu

Montserrat and Essex County Greenbelt Honor Memory of Kent Wosepka

Last year we were forced, with tremendous sadness, to say goodbye to our friend and Board Chair, Kent Wosepka. Kent passed away tragically in a cycling accident last October, and while he left us far too soon, we will never forget the impact he had on the community of the North Shore while he was here. Kent applied his innate passion to causes he loved, supporting the region through his philanthropy and generosity of spirit. Kent shared with the college a profound commitment to creativity and empathy, and we feel a great responsibility to continue to celebrate and sustain those values into the future.
BEVERLY, MA
Live 95.9

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
LOWELL, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bluebikes Expands to Downtown Medford and Malden

The cities of Medford and Malden have officially joined the municipally-owned Bluebikes network, with three new stations open this week in the cities’ downtown areas, and three more to come in the near future. A total of six new bikesharing docks are scheduled to open as part of the...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
beckersasc.com

Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC

Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
SALEM, NH

