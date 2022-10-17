Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Picked Sixth in Preseason Poll
BOSTON – With the 2022-2023 campaign just around the corner, the UMass Lowell women's basketball team was selected sixth in the America East Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. Last season, UMass Lowell made its fourth straight postseason appearance and will look to...
montserrat.edu
Montserrat and Essex County Greenbelt Honor Memory of Kent Wosepka
Last year we were forced, with tremendous sadness, to say goodbye to our friend and Board Chair, Kent Wosepka. Kent passed away tragically in a cycling accident last October, and while he left us far too soon, we will never forget the impact he had on the community of the North Shore while he was here. Kent applied his innate passion to causes he loved, supporting the region through his philanthropy and generosity of spirit. Kent shared with the college a profound commitment to creativity and empathy, and we feel a great responsibility to continue to celebrate and sustain those values into the future.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
manchesterinklink.com
Beauty school dropout: Vacant trade school remains a fixture in Manchester’s downtown in the midst of rapid change
MANCHESTER, NH – The building at 533 Elm St. is a fixture in Downtown Manchester, and not in a good way. The former location for Michael’s School of Hair Design and Esthetics and Coiffures offers premium event parking next to the SNHU arena. That’s about it. The...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
whdh.com
Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bluebikes Expands to Downtown Medford and Malden
The cities of Medford and Malden have officially joined the municipally-owned Bluebikes network, with three new stations open this week in the cities’ downtown areas, and three more to come in the near future. A total of six new bikesharing docks are scheduled to open as part of the...
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway. The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police. Crews are...
beckersasc.com
Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC
Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
