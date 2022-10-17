Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Lightning Strike: Marines Have Big Plans for the F-35B Fighter
Specialized "lightning carrier" operations would put many more F-35Bs out to sea. A U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, the USS Tripoli, recently wrapped up specialized exercises demonstrating how the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B stealth fighters can work with America-class amphibious warfare ships. “One day you can have F-35Bs on...
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
nationalinterest.org
The Navy’s Biggest Challenge? Reloading at Sea
This reloading inflexibility could make logistics during a wartime situation difficult, especially in the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy is perfecting how it reloads guided missile destroyers at sea that have expended their ammunition. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command paired up the USS Spruance with the MV Ocean and experimented...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
Washington Examiner
Senator reveals why two Russians crossed into Alaska
Two Russian men who were detained after crossing the Bering Strait into Alaska claimed they were looking to seek asylum in the United States to avoid being drafted into the Russian military for the war in Ukraine, according to a senator representing the state. Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Sen....
US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia
The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Defense One
The U.S. Marine Corps Has a Choice: Transform or Die
At some point, the Senate will have to start deliberations on the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Part of that debate will determine the way forward for the Marine Corps. There is no question the Corps is in poor shape to handle the security challenges of the near future. Gen....
AOL Corp
Air Force jets intercept 2 Russian bombers flying close to Alaska
The Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian bombers that flew close to Alaska on Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement. Although the two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said it...
Two Russian men flee forced military service by boating to Alaska
A pair of Russian men fled the country by boat to a small Alaskan island to avoid being forced into military service, US Senator Lisa Murkowski's office said. The Associated Press reports that the men arrived on a small island in the Bering Sea after leaving Russia and have asked for asylum. Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Ms Murkowski, told the AP that the senator's office has been working with the US Coast Guard and US Customs and Border Protection, saying "the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia...
Washington Examiner
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast, proven no threat
The U.S. military tracked and intercepted two Russian bomber pilots flying off the Alaskan coast on Monday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bomber aircraft were “entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ),” the release explained, and “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.”
Ukraine Claims MiG-29 Pilot Downed Five Drones Before Ejecting
Accounts from the Ukrainian Air Force provide further indications of a burgeoning aerial drone war being fought over the country. The fact that Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze drones’ were apparently an integral part of Russia’s onslaught against Ukrainian cities earlier this week suggests that they have cemented their place alongside ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and (to a lesser degree) strikes by manned aircraft as a fundamental means of attacking military and civilian targets in the country. Now, it appears, the Ukrainian Air Force is on the hunt for the 440-pound drones, and has so far achieved mixed success.
Houston Chronicle
Retired U.S. admirals advise Australia on deal for nuclear submarines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two retired U.S. admirals and three former U.S. Navy civilian leaders are playing critical but secretive roles as paid advisers to the government of Australia during its negotiations to acquire top-secret nuclear submarine technology from the United States and Britain.
defensenews.com
Army plans repeat of major drills using largest overseas training unit
A series of multinational exercises that took place at the Army’s largest overseas training command over the last 12 months are expected to take place again within the next year, officials said. “I put them in two buckets: There [are] those exercises where we are the lead, and then...
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
