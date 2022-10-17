Read full article on original website
Undgerground Utility Work - Hawthaway Lane & Highway 2 W
Beginning Monday October 24th through December 16th Tricon Commercial Construction will be performing underground utility work on approximately a quarter mile of the south end of Hathaway Lane; then along US 2 to the Bypass. Tricon will make necessary accommodations to keep access as open as possible to all residents during this time and we appreciate your patience. For questions, contact Tricon at: 406-363-4161.
3rd Street West from 2nd Ave W to 1st Ave W - CLOSURE
Neumann Construction will be replacing curbing and sidewalk along 3rd ST West between 2nd Ave West and 1st Ave West in Kalispell. The alley between 2nd Ave West and 1st Ave West will also be closed. This work is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25th from 8:00am through Friday, October 28th until 7 pm.
