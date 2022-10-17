Beginning Monday October 24th through December 16th Tricon Commercial Construction will be performing underground utility work on approximately a quarter mile of the south end of Hathaway Lane; then along US 2 to the Bypass. Tricon will make necessary accommodations to keep access as open as possible to all residents during this time and we appreciate your patience. For questions, contact Tricon at: 406-363-4161.

21 HOURS AGO