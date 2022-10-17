Read full article on original website
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick
Will the Atlanta Falcons be able to continue their streak of paying off for bettors this season when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?. The Falcons are the lone NFL team to be 6-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. If Atlanta covers against Cincinnati, the Falcons will become the fifth team since 1978 to start 7-0 ATS (2021 Cowboys, 2018 Chiefs, 2008 Titans and 2007 Patriots).
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Yardbarker
Matt Ryan Snubbed Twice This Week, Including QB Index
It's been a big week for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With his 389-yard effort in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan moved past Dan Marino into seventh on the all-time passing list. He was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week, which eventually went to...
atozsports.com
Titans give concerning injury update on WR Racey McMath
The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath is cause for a lot of concern moving forward. McMath was placed on Injured Reserve by the Titans at the end of training camp with a hip injury, which required him to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
