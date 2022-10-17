Will the Atlanta Falcons be able to continue their streak of paying off for bettors this season when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?. The Falcons are the lone NFL team to be 6-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. If Atlanta covers against Cincinnati, the Falcons will become the fifth team since 1978 to start 7-0 ATS (2021 Cowboys, 2018 Chiefs, 2008 Titans and 2007 Patriots).

