Yardbarker

Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are feeling good injury-wise as they begin the hunt for their third win of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the media ahead of the Steelers Week 7 game with the Miami Dolphins and provided updates on a number of injuries on the roster.
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami

Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
SkySports

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
