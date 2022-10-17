Read full article on original website
Barbara Lampher
Barbara Lampher, age 68, of Olivia died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rice Care Center in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.
Dawn Hanson
Dawn Rene Hanson, age 68 of Willmar, passed unexpectedly into eternal life on October 14. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Harbor Church in Spicer, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please give a loved one a long hug, share a story of her, or donate to Gospel India Ministries. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
Paul M. Jensen
Paul M. Jensen, 88, of Willmar, formerly of the Belgrade area, died Tuesday, October 18th at Carris Health Care Center and Therapy Suites in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26th at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, rural Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Tuesday, October 25th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Eugene Halverson
Eugene Halverson, 75, of Sunburg, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.
Willmar falls at Becker to end the regular season
The Willmar Cardinals lost on the road Wednesday night at Becker with a final score of 48-7. This was the last game of the regular season. Willmar came into the game with a record of 5-2, Becker at 6-1. Becker's offense was able to move the ball throughout the first...
Henry Deike
Henry Deike, age 98, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his residence in Willmar. …
St. Augusta fire
(St. Augusta MN-) On October 18, 2022, at approximately 5:51 A.M., the Stearns County Emerge…
Entrepreneurial conference coming to New London next year
(New London MN-) The New London Area Chamber of Commerce has learned that the 2023 “Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference” will be held in New London. The conference will be held in September of next year. The exact date has not been set, as the conference organizers are working with the Grand Stay Hotel and Event Center regarding availability. The conference brings together entrepreneurs, and business development professionals from across the state. Describing the 2022 conference in Red Wing on September 8 & 9, the University of MN Extension reports, “Entrepreneurs will help create the future of Minnesota. Together, we can create the kind of supportive networks that help entrepreneurs succeed in our communities.”
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
Authorities searching for missing juvenile possibly in Willmar
(Owatonna, MN)-- The Owatonna Police Department has been conducting an investigation to locate 15 year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. Alexa is 5’3”, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she is possibly with an adult male relative living in the Willmar area. The male is Carlos Castillo-Torrez. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or Owatonna Police Department Detective Quinlan at 507-676-4177.
UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning
(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
Atwater man hurt in Thursday morning rollover
(Atwater MN-) An Atwater man is hospitalized after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undisclosed injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.
St. Cloud man arraigned on 5 charges after arrest in Willmar Monday
(Willmar MN-) Bail has been set at $150,000 for a St. Cloud man accused of rape, drug dealing and other offenses after his arrest in Willmar Monday morning. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon was arraigned in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on felony charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales. Sheldon's next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing November 2nd.
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
Alvarez-Gutierez in court Tuesday on child abduction case in Pope County
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place in Pope County District Court today for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail. Today's hearing before Judge Melissa Listug is at 3 p.m.
Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School
(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
Civil trial over land sale for new Kandiyohi County golf course postponed
(Willmar MN-) A civil trial that had been set to begin Tuesday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been postponed. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed.
Willmar police arrest knife-wielding man after alleged assault
(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man is under arrest after an alleged assault and confronting Willmar police with two knives. Police say at about 5:27 AM Monday they responded to the 400 block of Lakeland Dr. SE for a report of an assault. The victim told police the suspect was 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon, who was still inside the victim’s apartment.
