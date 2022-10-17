ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lineups.com

As Fubo Sportsbook Shuts Down, Partnerships Left In Limbo

Fubo Sportsbook was looking to revolutionize the modern sports betting industry. The mobile betting platform would combine basic sports wagering with live streaming, making for an all-in-one experience that’s ideal for the modern sports bettor. However, the idea never fully crystalized, despite launching in New Jersey, Iowa, and Arizona. It was recently announced that Fubo Gaming and Fubo Sportsbook will be shut down as the company moves away entirely from the gambling industry.
IOWA STATE
lineups.com

DraftKings Maryland is Officially Coming Soon & Maryland Sports Betting Updates

With Maryland sports betting coming soon, you’ll want to take a look at what DraftKings Maryland has to offer with the DraftKings online sportsbook arriving soon. Remember to take a look at our DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland page! You’ll find everything you need to know about the mobile betting app before it officially launches in the state.
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

College basketball insider shares target number for NCAA Tournament expansion

One of the biggest points of debate ahead of the college basketball season has been the possible expansion of the NCAA Tournament in the near future. Earlier this week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey revealed his stance on the issue, stating that he would like to see more “access points” for the tournament. In his words, Sankey added that it would be “healthy” and bring in more fans and interest to the event.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy