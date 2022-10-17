ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

CBS LA

Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police search for man who robbed beauty supply store in Fontana

Police were searching for a man who robbed a beauty supply store in Fontana on Oct. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard after the clerk called to report that a man entered the store, simulated a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money. The suspect robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Mango Avenue.
FONTANA, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Pasadena Men Arrested as Suspects in Colony High School Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School on October 1st. Lawrence Langston, 37, was arrested on October 12th, and Everett Johnson, 25, was arrested on October 14th. The suspects, both residents of Pasadena, face charges of attempted murder. Ontario police responded...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
YUCAIPA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA.com

2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery

A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

