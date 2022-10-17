Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Developer blames "potato" Xbox Series S for locking Gotham Knights at 30fps on consoles
A hot potato: We're used to seeing games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer performance modes that up the framerates, but not Gotham Knights. The hotly anticipated Rocksteady title will have one of the restrictions we often saw on the previous-generation consoles: a 30 frames-per-second limit. According to a dev, the fault lies with the "potato" Xbox Series S.
Apple just killed the Apple TV HD
The arrival of new Apple TV 4K 2022 models means the Apple TV HD is no more. But that's not necessarily a bad thing if you want a less expensive Apple TV.
Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access
You can go all the way up to 83 inches if you want. Stan HoraczekOLED TVs are still undefeated when it comes to image quality. Save some money during Amazon's Prime Day follow-up.
CNET
Save $450 on Hisense's 55-Inch Google TV at Best Buy Now
If you're in search of a great 55-inch TV that costs less than $1,000, there are plenty of options out there, you just have to know where to look and when. Right now at Best Buy, you can grab a Hisense Class U7H Series Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TV for just $550. Yes, it's a mouthful, but that's because there are lots of great features that come with this TV. It used to be $1,000, but you can save $450 when you buy it today. The offer only lasts for a few more hours.
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Review
Logitech’s intentions with its G Cloud gaming handheld are right in its name. The Android-based system focuses on cloud gaming, with an emphasis on services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The cloud streaming experience proved laggy in our tests, so it’s fortunate that the G Cloud's modest specs, excellent display, and rock-solid build quality make the handheld a capable device for local streaming and emulating retro systems. Even with these advantages, the G Cloud has one significant weakness. This is a $349.99 device, so it costs almost as much as the significantly more powerful, $399.99 Valve Steam Deck (and almost twice as much as the $199.99 Editors' Choice Nintendo Switch Lite). The G Cloud is a nice piece of equipment, but it’s a bit misguided, underpowered, and overpriced.
techeblog.com
Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for PS5 Launches in January
Available globally on January 26th, priced at $199.99 USD, Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 was designed with personalization in mind. These come in both hardware and software-based options, including remapping button, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity / triggers, options to switch between multiple control profiles, and a custom on-controller user interface.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s iPad Air, LG’s OLED C1 Series OLED 4K smart TV, and more
Today’s best deals start with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you a total of $80 savings on the entry-level storage option that comes with 64GB of space. In other words, you can get your new iPad Air for just $519. In addition, this model comes with a 10.9-inch display, WiFi-only support, an all-day battery, Apple’s first-generation M1 processor, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio.
Android Headlines
Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy A04e With Modest Specs
Samsung has quietly launched a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy A04e. The handset follows the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04s launched in August. The three models have a lot in common but also differ in several ways. The new device appears to be the lowest-specced of the trio, while the Galaxy A04s is the highest-specced.
thefastmode.com
Razer Intros 5G Handheld Gaming Device in Collaboration with Qualcomm & Verizon
Razer unveiled the highly anticipated Razer Edge 5G designed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon. This groundbreaking collaboration introduces the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld gaming device, equipped with the latest processing power from the SnapdragonG3x and Razer’s industry-leading gaming hardware. Designed with gamers in mind throughout every element, the device features:
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
Samsung teases new features inbound for Good Lock on One UI 5 (Android 13)
Samsung detailed upcoming updates to Good Lock tailored for One UI 5. Among stepping back and updating older features, Good Lock will soon offer users the chance to alter detailed camera settings and to also share their specific Good Lock settings with people they know.
PC Magazine
Anker Soundcore VR P10 Review
Based on the name, Anker's Soundcore VR P10 earphones ($99.99) sound like they’re geared toward VR headsets. They’re indeed designed to work with the Meta Quest 2, but they’re really just a flexible pair of true wireless earphones with customizable lighting, a charging case that stores a USB-C transmitter (and they have Bluetooth connectivity), and crisp, clean sound. Their biggest flaw is a lack of deep bass response. If you want a better gaming-focused experience, Razer's over-ear Barracuda X headphones ($99.99) have a boom mic and offer both more bass and superior voice performance. If you want true wireless earphones and the lack of a USB-C transmitter isn’t a deal breaker, JBL's Tune 130NC earphones ($99.95) offer booming low-end and passable active noise cancellation.
