Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
