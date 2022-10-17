ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7Exy_0icrFHbE00

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property.

