Browns Notes: Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem inclined to make lineup changes
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem inclined to make significant lineup changes anytime soon, at least ones unrelated to injuries plus other notes from Monday.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
brownsnation.com
Browns Analyst Has A Bold Idea For Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is having a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season. The former Georgia standout leads the league in rushing yards with 649 and rushing touchdowns with seven. He also has the most rushing plays of 20 yards or more with seven. Chubb already has...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
Are the Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? It sure looks that way after yet another loss.
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/19: Good News, More Good News, and the Threat from Within
Major League Baseball is irretrievably broken. Yet the Cleveland Guardians, against all odds and a steeply tilted playing field, continue to succeed. The National Football League has been fine-tuned to promote competitive balance. Yet the Cleveland Browns, against all odds and a level playing field, continue to fail. The Cleveland...
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
Is it time for the Browns to utilize Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to a disappointing start this season and their quarterback play has left a lot to be desired the last few weeks. Is it time for them to consider at least a package of plays for Joshua Dobbs? Would it provide a spark?. Our...
