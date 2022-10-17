Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
CIF VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Summit ladies conquer Oak Hills in first round
The Summit High School volleyball ladies conquered Oak Hills, 3-0, in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Oct. 20. The SkyHawks prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-18, and 25-17 to raise their record to 29-7 overall. Summit advanced into the second round of the Division 4 tournament at...
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Market in southern Fontana will hold grand opening event on Oct. 26
Grand opening festivities for the Cardenas Market in southern Fontana will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Cardenas store at 11647 Cherry Avenue was recently acquired by the company after being previously operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. On Oct. 26, the festivities will include live mariachis from...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident goes on musical adventure with the Shameless Band
They got started on their musical adventure while working at a health care company. Then they had to endure the disruptions caused by the pandemic. But now, the members of the Shameless Band are ready to rock and roll. Kory Body, a long-time Fontana resident, said the evolution of the...
Fontana Herald News
Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20
A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
Fontana Herald News
Fun 'Villains Event' will be held at Fontana's library on Oct. 25
Once a year, it’s the villains’ time to shine at the Lewis Library and Technology Center. A “Villains Event” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., highlighting some not-so-evil villains from favorite stories. Youngsters can make crafts, get their face painted,...
Fontana Herald News
New skills training program in Fontana receives Microsoft grant
A new skills training program based in Fontana has received a Microsoft Community Skills Program Grant. “Skill Up, Badge Up” is a digital badge training program offered by Empowering Success Now (ESN), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. ESN was one of 50 applicants to receive the Microsoft grant out of 5,000 throughout the United States.
Fontana Herald News
Pamela Anderson Eshleman receives Fontana Exchange Club’s highest honor
Long-time Fontana resident and community servant Pamela Anderson Eshleman received the Fontana Exchange Club’s highest honor on Oct. 5. Eshleman was presented with the Book of Golden Deeds award from Fontana Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans during a dinner in her honor at the Fontana Hilton Gardens Inn.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Supervisor candidates Armendarez, Cetina provide statements
The two candidates running for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor position in the November election are Jesse Armendarez and Luis Cetina. The 2nd District includes Fontana as well as some other areas. Armendarez is a former member of the Fontana City Council, and Cetina is a board member...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
Fontana Herald News
Police search for man who robbed beauty supply store in Fontana
Police were searching for a man who robbed a beauty supply store in Fontana on Oct. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard after the clerk called to report that a man entered the store, simulated a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money. The suspect robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Mango Avenue.
Fontana Herald News
Voter's Education Workshop will be held on Oct. 22 in Fontana
A Voter’s Education Workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Community Baptist Church, 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana. The event is sponsored by Community Baptist Church, the Rialto-Fontana NAACP and Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana. From 10 a.m....
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested in connection with shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in May
Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on May 20 at about 11:53 p.m. during a party at...
