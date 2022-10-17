Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Catholic looks to stay unbeaten against Cedar Catholic
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “You better be at your best because the playoffs are right around the corner,” said Norfolk Catholic Head Coach, Jeff Bellar. That was the overall message from Bellar at Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for a showdown come Friday night against Cedar Catholic.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
SEM unveils new, custom mustang logo
SUMNER, Neb. — Homecoming week is about celebrating the past and looking forward to the future. At Sumner-Eddyville-Miller schools, the future includes a brand new logo. The school unveiled the new-look mustang at a pep rally Monday afternoon. Principal Grant Torpin says lots of thought went into the new design.
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
KSNB Local4
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Head Rocky: NCN Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Big Head Rocky!. Rocky is a 4-and-a-half-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. His head may be big, but it's not as big as his heart. Rocky is a sporty dog, who loves to play fetch and enjoy a nice breeze outside. He loves to sprint with other dogs...
KETV.com
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
Comments / 0