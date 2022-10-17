ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholarship honors the life of Mark Baje, PharmD ’99

Nearly one year ago, on November 6, 2021, a beloved UCSF School of Pharmacy alum and mentor, Mark Baje, PharmD ’99, passed away. To honor his legacy, friends, family, and colleagues have created the Mark Baje Memorial Scholarship, which will support PharmD students for years to come. A recent...
3 UCSF Faculty Elected to the National Academy of Medicine for 2022

Three UC San Francisco faculty members are among the 100 new national members elected this year to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine. Membership in the NAM recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements and commitment to...
A Celebratory Symposium for Graduate Division’s JEDI Leadership Course

On September 14, 2022, to celebrate the student leaders that participated in the 2021 and 2022 GRAD 210: Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Academic Leadership class, the Graduate Division held a symposium for students to present their capstone projects. The hybrid event included ten brief student presentations followed by remarks from UCSF faculty members Dr. Janet Shim and Dr. James Fraser that highlighted the importance of the course to the research mission at UCSF.
