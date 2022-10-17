On September 14, 2022, to celebrate the student leaders that participated in the 2021 and 2022 GRAD 210: Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Academic Leadership class, the Graduate Division held a symposium for students to present their capstone projects. The hybrid event included ten brief student presentations followed by remarks from UCSF faculty members Dr. Janet Shim and Dr. James Fraser that highlighted the importance of the course to the research mission at UCSF.

