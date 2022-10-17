Read full article on original website
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Burned home in Golden listed for $840,000
A home in Golden that appears to be burned has been listed for $840,000. Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there. It's no surprise that property in Colorado is at a premium and this latest listing on Zillow is no exception. The lot is listed at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. It shows several pictures of the property, including how badly the house has been damaged, apparently from a fire. The roof is charred and parts of the walls have collapsed onto the floor. The listing states, "Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views."It also includes details like, "all utilities are installed but turned off" and "the foundation can be used for the new home."So far, the property has been listed for one week and is still available.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Watch an Enormous Bull Elk Charge a Cell-Phone-Wielding Tourist in Colorado
People can be—let’s not put too fine a point on this—stupid, especially when it comes to wild animals. And some people are so stupid that even when smarter people try to warn them, they just keep on being stupid. Such behavior is exacerbated by the presence of cell phones. Phones make everybody stupid. But I digress.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
'Red flag warning' issued for large chunk of Colorado amid dangerous fire conditions
A large portion of eastern Colorado is under a 'red flag warning' today amid dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. This includes cities of Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Greeley, and Fort Collins, also stretching toward the Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming borders. The warning is due to low...
What is causing smoky skies across Denver metro area?
South Metro Fire Rescue says fire crews have responded to several reports of smoke across the south metro area on Wednesday morning.
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
The 2 Biggest Pumpkins Ever Grown In Colorado Are Now On Display
There are pumpkins and then there are ginornous gourds that break records. This is a story of the latter. Not one but the two biggest pumpkins in Colorado history are now on display thanks to two growers here in Colorado. First, let's start off with the second largest pumpkin in...
See Inside a Real-Life Furry Convention in Colorado
You may or may not be familiar with the term, “furry,” but if not, it has nothing to do with actual animals. You may or may not also be aware that there is an annual furry convention right here in Colorado called DenFur and, no pun intended, it’s pretty wild.
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
