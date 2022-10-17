ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Message From The Mayor: Estes Park Has The Fall Feeling—Catch It!

In Estes Park, like most places, each season has its special amenities. This year as fall begins, the amenities of the season are especially apparent. The bugling of the elk sounds a bit more robust than past years. The sun shining through vividly colored leaves, that shimmer from the gentle breezes, seems extra bright. And the pace of fall is pushing aside the summer hecticness of our beloved tourist town. I have the Fall Feeling, am I the only one?
ESTES PARK, CO
Standing Together Is Who We Are, Meeting Challenges Is What We Do

Estes Park is my home. It is where I grew up, attended school, trained for the Olympics, raised a family, and owned a business. I understand this town and know the capacities its people. When they made me mayor, I couldn’t foresee the challenges ahead, but in my heart-of-hearts I knew that together we could prevail regardless whatever challenge would come. That’s what we’re doing with COVID. It’s what we did with the wildfires. And it’s what we must now do for affordable housing and childcare, two long standing challenges facing Estes Park.
ESTES PARK, CO

