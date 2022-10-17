Estes Park is my home. It is where I grew up, attended school, trained for the Olympics, raised a family, and owned a business. I understand this town and know the capacities its people. When they made me mayor, I couldn’t foresee the challenges ahead, but in my heart-of-hearts I knew that together we could prevail regardless whatever challenge would come. That’s what we’re doing with COVID. It’s what we did with the wildfires. And it’s what we must now do for affordable housing and childcare, two long standing challenges facing Estes Park.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO