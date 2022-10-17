UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear. ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms. A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways. The post Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.

