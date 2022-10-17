Read full article on original website
Related
Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County
About 4600 residents were left without power after a storm blew through the Imperial Valley. The post Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather
UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear. ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms. A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways. The post Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
thedesertreview.com
Police Logs, October 8-October 15
EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road in Yuma. The post Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Public Comments Sought for Final West Port of Entry Project
CALEXICO ㅡ The public is encouraged to attend a virtual meeting to discuss the West Port of Entry’s Phase 2B project’s final environmental assessment on Monday, Oct. 24. The Phase 2B construction project represents the last phase of the overall $400 million expansion project started in late 2015.
thedesertreview.com
Valley Health Urgent Care opens in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Monday, October 17 saw a Community Wellness Event for the Grand Opening of Dr. Mohsen El Ramah’s Valley Health Urgent Care Office on 1550 N. Imperial Ave. Free Screenings were offered from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and patients were able to meet with Dr. Mohsen El Ramah for any medical needs throughout the day.
New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’
The completion of a new urban greening project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, October 17. The post New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’ appeared first on KYMA.
2 killed in rural East County crash
A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
thedesertreview.com
IID Division 3 candidates engage in civil forum
BRAWLEY — IID Division 3 candidates Gina Dockstader and Don Campbell faced off in a forum hosted by COLAB and the Brawley and Calexico chambers Oct. 17, Monday night at the Brawley City Council. Moderator David Cañez asked 20 questions spanning electric and water issues, union issues and lithium....
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
El Centro Elementary school district candidates
When voting, one of the main topics is education and on November 8th the community will choose the two candidates to fill up the two trustee spot. The post El Centro Elementary school district candidates appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Chamber announces the 2022 Cattle Call Parade Grand Marshall
BRAWLEY — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley announced the 2022 Cattle Call Parade Grand Marshal as the 1972 Babe Ruth All-Star team in a press release Tuesday, October 18. It was a true all-Valley team with players from Calipatria, Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley. The championship baseball teammates include Joe Gerardo, Gene Bumbera, Raul Gradillas, Rom Medina, John Gutierrez, Ralph Garcia, Kelly Boyd, Sammy Perez, David Zuniga, Sam Underwood, Mike Ochoa, Phillip Cerda, Richard Church, Billy Maness, Jose Luqui, Craig Kidwell, Robert Presley, and Paul Serna. The team was coached by Robert Walk and John Diaz.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Second mosquito pool tests positive for St. Louis Encephalitis
IMPERIAL COUNTY –The IC Public Health Department announced in a press release a mosquito pool has tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE). The mosquito pool was collected on Second Street, in the Bombay Beach area, Monday, October 10. The mosquito pool which contained tarsals mosquitos is the first positive SLE result this year for the Bombay Beach area. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of human infection from SLE in Imperial County.
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Boys & Girls Clubs hold Combo Auction, receive surprise donation
BRAWLEY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley held their annual combo auction Saturday, October 15 at the Brawley’s Stockmen’s Club and it was a night of gratitude and lots of laughter. The theme of the auction was “The Sky Is The Limit, I Can...
arizonasuntimes.com
Yuma County Former Democratic Official and Neighbor Sentenced in Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
The former Democratic mayor of San Luis, Arizona and a neighbor were sentenced Thursday for their involvement in ballot harvesting. Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in jail. Alma Yadira Juarez, who was caught handling the ballots with the former mayor, was sentenced to a year of probation.
Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years
Proposition 416, the City of Yuma's General Plan is on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The post Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0