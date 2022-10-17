ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather

UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear. ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms. A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways. The post Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thedesertreview.com

Police Logs, October 8-October 15

EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Public Comments Sought for Final West Port of Entry Project

CALEXICO ㅡ The public is encouraged to attend a virtual meeting to discuss the West Port of Entry’s Phase 2B project’s final environmental assessment on Monday, Oct. 24. The Phase 2B construction project represents the last phase of the overall $400 million expansion project started in late 2015.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Valley Health Urgent Care opens in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Monday, October 17 saw a Community Wellness Event for the Grand Opening of Dr. Mohsen El Ramah’s Valley Health Urgent Care Office on 1550 N. Imperial Ave. Free Screenings were offered from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and patients were able to meet with Dr. Mohsen El Ramah for any medical needs throughout the day.
EL CENTRO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

2 killed in rural East County crash

A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BOULEVARD, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID Division 3 candidates engage in civil forum

BRAWLEY — IID Division 3 candidates Gina Dockstader and Don Campbell faced off in a forum hosted by COLAB and the Brawley and Calexico chambers Oct. 17, Monday night at the Brawley City Council. Moderator David Cañez asked 20 questions spanning electric and water issues, union issues and lithium....
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Chamber announces the 2022 Cattle Call Parade Grand Marshall

BRAWLEY — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley announced the 2022 Cattle Call Parade Grand Marshal as the 1972 Babe Ruth All-Star team in a press release Tuesday, October 18. It was a true all-Valley team with players from Calipatria, Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley. The championship baseball teammates include Joe Gerardo, Gene Bumbera, Raul Gradillas, Rom Medina, John Gutierrez, Ralph Garcia, Kelly Boyd, Sammy Perez, David Zuniga, Sam Underwood, Mike Ochoa, Phillip Cerda, Richard Church, Billy Maness, Jose Luqui, Craig Kidwell, Robert Presley, and Paul Serna. The team was coached by Robert Walk and John Diaz.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Second mosquito pool tests positive for St. Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY –The IC Public Health Department announced in a press release a mosquito pool has tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE). The mosquito pool was collected on Second Street, in the Bombay Beach area, Monday, October 10. The mosquito pool which contained tarsals mosquitos is the first positive SLE result this year for the Bombay Beach area. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of human infection from SLE in Imperial County.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA

