Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valencia High School football team will have a game with William S Hart High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
Patient at Hart High School hospitalized, condition unknown
A person has been hospitalized Wednesday from Hart High School in Santa Clarita.Santa Clarita Sheriffs deputies were called to the school around 1:45 p.m. and they quickly requested an ambulance for the patient that required hospitalization. CBSLA has learned that three students ingested edibles and one required medical attention. The other students were taken home by their parents. It's unclear if those students also required medical attention.This is developing news. Check back for more details.
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
fox29.com
B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon
PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
sunnews.org
50th annual HB Surf Contest attracts 150 competitors
The 50th annual City of Huntington Beach Surf Contest recently attracted 150 surfers. The competitors ranged 10 to 99 years old. Event announcer Bryce Mirtle said, “It’s a fun day for me being at the beach with old friends that I used to compete with and seeing their kids competing now. It’s great to see the new talent and to be able to hang out south of the HB Pier in the middle of October. It’s pretty special.”
Oxnard youth soccer coach sentenced for child molestation
A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation. A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child. Magana’s charged crimes took place between 2013 to 2019 and involved […]
signalscv.com
Castaic district suspends bus transportation for Val Verde
The decision affects general education students, up to three weeks and will be reevaluated on Nov. 7. Families of Val Verde might be surprised to hear the Castaic Union School District suspended bus transportation for general education students, citing a lack of bus drivers as the reason for this decision.
signalscv.com
The circus is coming to Santa Clarita
A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita. Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more. Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Remembering Our Angel’ Monument Installed At Eternal Valley To Remember Gracie Muehlberger
A monument was installed at Eternal Valley Monday to remember Gracie Muehlberger who lost her life in the Saugus shooting. Back when Gracie was a young girl, her parents caught a photo of her jumping in front of angel wings, which became the symbol of how the Muehlberger will always remember their daughter.
Santa Clarita Radio
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $12.55 million multifamily property in Ventura, California
Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, Calif. for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units. Built in 1977,...
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
signalscv.com
Former Saugus principal returns to court
A former Saugus High School principal accused of perjury and conflict of interest pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to both charges. Bill Bolde, 65, who was at the helm of Saugus for over a decade before retiring from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2017, was arrested in December after investigators alleged he had, while principal, perjured himself and had a conflict of interest while he established a student exchange program in China.
Santa Clarita Radio
New Planet Fitness To Open In Santa Clarita
A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Santa Clarita next month. Planet Fitness is set to open its doors on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita next month by the Food 4 Less. “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted...
Comments / 0