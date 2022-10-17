The 50th annual City of Huntington Beach Surf Contest recently attracted 150 surfers. The competitors ranged 10 to 99 years old. Event announcer Bryce Mirtle said, “It’s a fun day for me being at the beach with old friends that I used to compete with and seeing their kids competing now. It’s great to see the new talent and to be able to hang out south of the HB Pier in the middle of October. It’s pretty special.”

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO