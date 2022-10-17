ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valencia High School football team will have a game with William S Hart High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Patient at Hart High School hospitalized, condition unknown

A person has been hospitalized Wednesday from Hart High School in Santa Clarita.Santa Clarita Sheriffs deputies were called to the school around 1:45 p.m. and they quickly requested an ambulance for the patient that required hospitalization. CBSLA has learned that three students ingested edibles and one required medical attention. The other students were taken home by their parents. It's unclear if those students also required medical attention.This is developing news. Check back for more details.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fox29.com

B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon

PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
PALMDALE, CA
sunnews.org

50th annual HB Surf Contest attracts 150 competitors

The 50th annual City of Huntington Beach Surf Contest recently attracted 150 surfers. The competitors ranged 10 to 99 years old. Event announcer Bryce Mirtle said, “It’s a fun day for me being at the beach with old friends that I used to compete with and seeing their kids competing now. It’s great to see the new talent and to be able to hang out south of the HB Pier in the middle of October. It’s pretty special.”
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Oxnard youth soccer coach sentenced for child molestation

A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation. A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child. Magana’s charged crimes took place between 2013 to 2019 and involved […]
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic district suspends bus transportation for Val Verde

The decision affects general education students, up to three weeks and will be reevaluated on Nov. 7. Families of Val Verde might be surprised to hear the Castaic Union School District suspended bus transportation for general education students, citing a lack of bus drivers as the reason for this decision.
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

The circus is coming to Santa Clarita

A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita. Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more. Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex

A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Former Saugus principal returns to court

A former Saugus High School principal accused of perjury and conflict of interest pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to both charges. Bill Bolde, 65, who was at the helm of Saugus for over a decade before retiring from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2017, was arrested in December after investigators alleged he had, while principal, perjured himself and had a conflict of interest while he established a student exchange program in China.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Planet Fitness To Open In Santa Clarita

A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Santa Clarita next month. Planet Fitness is set to open its doors on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita next month by the Food 4 Less. “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

