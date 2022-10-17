Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM NEW YORK; KRAKEN PLACE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after losing forward Lukas Sedlak, who was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, the Avalanche have picked up another forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, had a career year during the...
markerzone.com
BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS
Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
markerzone.com
WILD PLACE VETERAN BLUELINER ON WAIVERS; KEMPNY CLEARS UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Minnesota Wild have placed veteran defenceman Andrej Sustr on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Sustr, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Wild on the opening day of free agency this summer but has yet to appear in a game for them this season.
markerzone.com
ETHAN BEAR SITUATION IN CAROLINA EXPECTED TO CLEAR UP SOON
After seeking a trade this summer from the Carolina Hurricanes, nothing has materialized for defenceman Ethan Bear and he continues to be a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old has yet to play this season and wants to get into game action as soon as possible. During the 32 Thoughts segment on...
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL IS STILL WAITING FOR A CONTRACT DUE TO FLORIDA'S CAP SITUATION
Eric Staal joined the Florida Panthers on a professional tryout this summer, and by all accounts he earned himself a job. Yet, he is without a contract. What's up with that?. A handful of games in, Staal is still around the team, and both sides appear willing to advance their partnership. The hiccup is a simple yet unwavering one: the NHL's salary cap, against which Florida sits extremely tight.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES COACH PROVIDES UPDATE ON JAKOB CHYCHRUN
There are many who thought Jakob Chychrun might no longer be a member of the Arizona Coyotes by now. Instead, the prized defenceman hasn't played a game since March 12th, and it appears he won't be suiting up for a bit yet. Just a week or so ago, Chychrun resumed...
markerzone.com
AHL TEAM ANNOUNCES RECALL OF ECHL PLAYER, AND THEN HIS CONTRACT TERMINATION MINUTES LATER
The Laval Rocket, which serves as the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, made two announcements within minutes of each other on Twitter Thursday that left many people scratching their heads. The Rocket sent out a Tweet saying former 1st-round draft pick Émile Poirier had been called up to the...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY
Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD ERIC STAAL
After attending training camp with them on a professional try-out contract (PTO), the Florida Panthers have signed veteran forward Eric Staal to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000. Staal, 37, performed well during training camp with the Panthers, but due to salary cap constraints, they were unable to sign him....
markerzone.com
MARK BOROWIECKI STRETCHERED OFF AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION (VIDEO)
Brutal. Borowiecki was carted off after this scary collision. You can make out Borowiecki's neck bending in an awkward angle, but the hit was harmless enough. Still, what a scary situation. Hope Boro is alright. The Nashville Predators released this update:
markerzone.com
FANS' QUESTIONS MOUNT OVER STAT-COUNTING INCONSISTENCIES, ESPECIALLY WITH REGARDS TO GAMBLING
The NHL's reversal on sports betting has proven to be a lucrative enterprise both for the sport and for the sportsbooks with whom the league has partnered. Undoubtedly, the gambling industry is a major component of the revenue increases the league has boasted recently, but there are several concerns. The...
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
markerzone.com
DAVID RITTICH LEAVES A PIZZA FOR JACK EICHEL IN BLOWOUT FIRST PERIOD (VIDEO)
This is the absolute worst case scenario of playing the puck back to your goalie. Neal Pionk learned the hard way that, in a perfect situation, David Rittich is not the one running the Jets' breakout. Jack Eichel currently has two goals, as the Golden Knight are molly-whopping the Winnipeg...
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY LOOKING AT PLAYING GAMES IN AUSTRALIA AS EARLY AS NEXT YEAR
Since 1938, the NHL has played a ton of games across the world including in Europe, Japan, China and even an exhibition match in Puerto Rico. But now the league has their eyes on a new location to host games, Australia. During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in...
markerzone.com
WESTERN CONFERENCE REVERSE RETRO 2.0 JERSEYS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED
After months of speculation, the NHL and adidas have officially unveiled the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line. Teams across the NHL will wear these uniforms anywhere from 2 to 6 times between the months of November and January. Let's take a look at the Western Conference uniforms!. Anaheim Ducks. The...
markerzone.com
MICHAL KEMPNY LEAVES NORTH AMERICA AFTER CLEARING UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after clearing unconditional waivers and having his contract terminated by the Seattle Kraken, defenceman Michal Kempny has left North America. On Saturday, HC Sparta Prague of the Czech Extraliga announced that they've signed Kempny to a two-year contract. This won't be the first time that Kempny has suited...
markerzone.com
NIKITA ZADOROV HITS JEFF SKINNER FROM BEHIND (VIDEO)
This was a dangerous play by Zadorov, who is one of the largest humans in the NHL. He lined up Skinner from the face-off dot and crunched him. Zadorov was called for Boarding, and Sabres head coach Don Granato was not happy. Calgary did struggle against Granato's Sabres last night,...
markerzone.com
FLAMES SIGN GOALTENDER DAN VLADAR TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Calgary Flames have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $4.4 million ($2.2 million AAV) with goaltender Dan Vladar. Vladar, 25, was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round in 2015. He spent parts of five seasons in the...
markerzone.com
DEFENDER HOSPITALIZED AFTER GETTING TANGLED UP WITH ALEXANDER RADULOV (VIDEO)
A KHL defenceman was sent to hospital by ambulance Saturday after going face-first into the boards. Grigori Panin of Ufa Salavat Yulayev got tangled up with former NHLer Alexander Radulov of Kazan Ak-Bars. Radulov has made his presence known since returning to the KHL for 2022-23, hitting everything in sight while netting 15 points in 19 games so far. That said, this seemed more like an accident, with Panin on the receiving end of the worst of the collision. He was eventually stretchered off the ice and taken to a local medical facility. He certainly hit the end boards hard, with Radulov coming in behind him and worsening the blow.
Comments / 0