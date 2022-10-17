A KHL defenceman was sent to hospital by ambulance Saturday after going face-first into the boards. Grigori Panin of Ufa Salavat Yulayev got tangled up with former NHLer Alexander Radulov of Kazan Ak-Bars. Radulov has made his presence known since returning to the KHL for 2022-23, hitting everything in sight while netting 15 points in 19 games so far. That said, this seemed more like an accident, with Panin on the receiving end of the worst of the collision. He was eventually stretchered off the ice and taken to a local medical facility. He certainly hit the end boards hard, with Radulov coming in behind him and worsening the blow.

18 HOURS AGO