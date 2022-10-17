Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
Hollyoaks reveals another dark twist in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed another dark twist in Eric Foster's chilling storyline, which explores radical misogyny and incel culture. Last week, Eric's hatred for women continued to unfold when he made a chilling post on an incel website, held up a transphobic poster, and produced a photo of Maxine with the word "s**g" written across her forehead.
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Thinks Nick’s Wife Rose Is ‘Moving Closer to Being a Problem’
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller gave some insight into Nick's wife Rose and what to expect from her.
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Exits After Eight Seasons, Final Episode to Air in December
“Chicago Med” is losing another doctor. Brian Tee, who portrays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the Dick Wolf series after eight seasons on the show, Variety confirms. His last episode will be episode 9, “Could Be The Start Of Something New,” airing December 7. Additionally, Tee will return for episode 16 to make his directorial debut. Tee has starred on the NBC medical drama since the series’ 2015 debut. While he has appeared in 131 episodes, he was absent for much of the seventh season as he filmed “Expats,” an upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video. In the Season 8 premiere, Ethan is...
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director
Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
Looking for mysteries pre-2010 ish
Mr Maggie has a wish to watch crime dramas or mysteries from the late '90s to mid 2000s. I wish to oblige him. His criteria is simple: well crafted stories that are well acted. Interesting scenery is a plus. Preferably set at some point during the LAST century up to the Swinging 60 s.
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw sent to heaven in pumpkin shock
Coronation Street spoilers. Coronation Street's regular misery guts Eileen Grimshaw is going to leave the residents of the Cobbles worried in upcoming scenes. Not because of her brush with death, but because the experience has given her a positive outlook on life. While carrying a pumpkin to give to Glenda...
Why do soaps kill off so many characters?
It started with Brookside, then Hollyoaks. Then Emmerdale jumped on the bandwagon and then EastEnders. Death is a very very dark topic but soaps seem to enjoy gleefully killing off both young and old characters with little or no consequence. Gone are the days when a major characters death would have massive reprecussions. Therefore what’s the point?
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
Emmerdale star Isobel Steele explains why she quit Liv Dingle role
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's 50th anniversary delivered a gut punch to fans, by killing off fan favourite character Liv Dingle. It might have come as a shock to fans, especially as Liv has been through so much and is such a popular character. As it turns out, it was actress Isobel Steele's decision, and one that she made a year ago.
