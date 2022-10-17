Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
digitalspy.com
Truss resignation coverage
I know BBC 1 is probably doing coverage and that C5 have got a news bulletin shortly, but have ITV and C4 gone to a newsflash? Don’t let this thread become too political btw!. Alot of people finding it extremely funny, I actually find it very worrying at how...
digitalspy.com
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 TV Coverage
There doesn't appear to be a thread for this (whilst searching), but the draw for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand takes place tomorrow (Saturday 22nd October). As things currently stand (surprisingly looking in from the outside), there is no TV deal in place for UK viewers, bearing in mind BBC have covered the last 2 tournaments (at minimal cost), but FIFA have turned down bids from BBC and ITV as they claim what they have offered "aren't what the women's game deserves". And they have also turned down the bids from broadcasters in Italy, Germany and France, with Spain expected to follow suit. Therefore, FIFA have rejected the bids from the five biggest broadcast markets in Europe, when then the matches are in a poor time zone for the European markets.
digitalspy.com
News coverage of Boris Johnson
I'm no fan of Boris Johnson, so maybe I'm bias but do we really need live coverage of his place coming into the UK from his holiday? And photos of of him on his way back. He isn't a president or royalty. Why he is being treated this way?. If...
digitalspy.com
Returning items overseas
I'm never ordering again from overseas. I just returned some trainers due to being too small and it cost me £22.15. I attached the label, taped it all up which was a hassle in itself only to be then told the cost of return to China for postage 1st class. It's cost me half of my refund to return these trainers as they were £42. Initially I told them I'll look elsewhere but then realised there's no alternative option to return them so had to settle for half the loss in value.
digitalspy.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
The rumours were true. For 2022 Survivor Series, Triple H is bringing WarGames to the WWE main roster. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Yep,...
Comments / 0