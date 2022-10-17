Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
New options for vehicle registrations in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- If you're tired of waiting in line to renew your vehicle's registration in Grayson County, you have another choice. Vehicle owners can now go to the county's website to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance. "Everybody's time is valuable, and we know that everybody...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
KTEN.com
Denison moves to Phase Two of downtown project
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- It's been almost seven years since the City of Denison launched the Designing Downtown Denison project. Now the City Council has approved $1.2 million to begin planning for Phase Two. "We look to begin design after the first of the year," said Main Street director Donna...
KTEN.com
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
KTEN.com
Gainesville store clerk stabbed; suspect jailed
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A Dallas man is jailed after a violent assault at a Gainesville convenience store on Monday evening. Gainesville police said they were alerted to a disturbance at the Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35 shortly before 8 p.m. Officers found...
KTEN.com
Grant funds Grayson County juvenile drug treatment court
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Commissioners accepted a $750,000 grant Tuesday from the RISE Court Enhancement Program. It all started back in 2019, when the State of Texas recognized Grayson County as just the 11th county in the state with a juvenile specialty court. The latest grant from...
KTEN.com
Five arrests in Love County car part thefts
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Love County deputies have put a big dent in the stolen catalytic converter trade. The pollution control devices contain valuable precious metals, making them a desirable target for thieves. The Love County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last...
KTEN.com
Gunter sweeps Bells to claim district title
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers swept Bells Tuesday night at home to claim the district championship. Gunter took down the Lady Panthers 25-17 in the first set, 25-7 in the second and 25-10 in the third.
KTEN.com
Texoma doctors, schools on alert for RSV
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, has been known to cause issues for young children and adults over 65. Cases return around this time every year, and CDC statistics show a growth in cases from the last few years. Mosaic Urgent Care in Sherman...
KTEN.com
Two arrested in Mannsville attempted murder case
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — Two suspects are jailed after an attempted murder in Mannsville. Nickolas Clark, 24, and Ali Roper, 21, were arrested after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Deputies went to a home on Easy Street where they found...
KTEN.com
Sherman hosts Wakeland for senior night
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats' season might be over, but the team is hoping to finish out their last few games strong. Sherman is 2-6 overall and 1-5 in district play. The Bearcats host Wakeland Friday for senior night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
KTEN.com
Goodwill launches Halloween costume contest
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas is looking for the best Halloween costume. Contestants are challenged to put together a scary look from their local Goodwill store and tag @goodwillnorthtexas on Facebook. Goodwill staff came up with the idea after one of their own celebrations. "We...
